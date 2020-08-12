The Lost Husband Plot: Libby's Journey Of Self Discovery After Her Husband's Death

The Lost Husband, which released on April 10, 2020, received mixed-to-positive from critics. The film is based on the Katherine Center novel of the same name from 2013. Read on to know more about the plot of the Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel starrer here:

The Lost Husband Plot

The Lost Husband features an ensemble cast of actors that include Leslie Bibb as Libby Moran, Josh Duhamel as James, Nora Dunn as Jean, Sharon Lawrence as Marsha, Kevin Alejandro as Danny, and Herizen F. Guardiola as Sunshine. It also stars Callie Hope Haverda, Roxton Garcia, and Stone Garcia in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around these characters who each have their personal baggage and demons they need to confront.

The plot of The Lost Husband revolves around the life and struggles of Leslie Bibb’s character of Libby. Libby loses her husband to an accident and also loses her home soon after. She then moves in with her mother for six months before getting an ultimatum from her mother, who is overtly critical of everyone. Libby has two children and she decides to move to Texas in order to get a fresh start.

Libby, along with her children, Abby and Tank, moves to her Aunt Jean’s farm, who asks James to help Libby learn how to handle the farm. The two start to bond over farming and one day accidentally get themselves locked in the refrigerator, where they have to stay overnight. Later, in the day, James kisses Libby in front of her friends who have been letting her down and mocking her for how her life has turned out after her husband passed away.

On the other hand, Libby’s children are also getting close to James and share with him things that they cannot tell their mother, due to the fact that she has been very stressed ever since their father passed away. Libby notices this and is happy about the fact that her children are stable in their lives at the farm. She then meets Sunshine, Aunt Jean’s boyfriend’s granddaughter, who asks Libby to join her and communicate with the dead.

Even though Libby is not sure about it, she tries to communicate with her dead husband and ends up having a monologue that gets her through a process of catharsis. Over a few days, she gets a sense of closure over her husband’s death. Around the same time, James’ story is revealed to the family. His wife had left him after five years of marriage for another man. But soon after, she gets a stroke and the guy leaves her. Libby decides to move to Aunt jean’s abandoned house and handle the farm. James drops his ex-wife to her parents’ place so that they can take care of her. In the end, James and Libby share a kiss.

