Damian Chapa Says He Feels Safe While Working With Woody Allen On The Set

Damian Chapa recently spoke about working with Woody Allen. The American actor and producer defended the esteemed filmmaker. Reportedly, the two are set to work together for an upcoming movie. Read on to know more details:

Damian Chapa on working with Woody Allen

According to reports, actor and producer Damian Chapa is all set to work with Woody Allen. Chapa recently stated that he was offered a role in a film with 'one of the most respected Hollywood directors of his time'. The Mexican American actor has confirmed that he will play the role of a Hollywood producer in the upcoming Woody Allen movie.

He then addressed how he felt working with Allen and stated that Allen is a 'brilliant man'. Chapa then said that Allen knows what he wants as an artist and added that he feels very safe working with Allen on the set. The upcoming Woody Allen movie will also feature Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, Christoph Waltz, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, and Sergi López in crucial roles. The film is titled as Rifkin's Festival and it will have its world premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Rifkin's Festival is a romantic comedy movie by Allen that revolves around two people who are in town for the San Sebastián film festival and end up falling in love. The movie is produced by Letty Aronson and Jaume Roures, while the cinematography is done by Vittorio Storaro. The upcoming film is slated to be released in Spain on September 25, 2020. Back in 2019, Amazon Studio and Allen were set for a five-films deal but it was later dropped by the studio due to a 1992 sexual assault allegation against Woody Allen.

Woody Allen is known for several iconic Hollywood films like Annie Hall, Manhattan, The Purple Rose of Cairo, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Midnight in Paris, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Match Point, and others. His 1977 film Annie Hall is widely regarded by critics as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time. Midnight in Paris remains to be one of his most acclaimed films of the last decade.

