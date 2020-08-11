Fans Want To See Charlize Theron As Captain Marvel, Not Brie Larson; See Pic

Brie Larson played the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was critically acclaimed for her performance. However, recently, netizens came up with a fan art featuring Charlize Theron in the role of Captain Marvel, instead of Brie Larson. Read on:

Netizens want Charlize Theron as Captain Marvel

Recently, a netizen by the user name Boss Logic came up with a design for the character of Captain Marvel from the Marvel comics. But instead of Brie Larson, Boss Logic used the face of The Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron. On August 8, 2020, Boss Logic took to his official social media handle and posted two photos of the actor as Captain Marvel. In the first photo, the actor is normally dressed in the superhero costume and in the other photo her eyes and hair glow with golden colour like the actual Marvel Superhero Captain Marvel.

Boss Logic posted these photos on the occasion of Charlize Theron’s birthday. He captioned it saying, “Wishing @charlizeafrica an amazing birthday. She is one of my favourites on the big screen.” The post has garnered over 71 thousand likes from the fans of Theron. Fans took to the comments comment section and opined that Theron would make a better Captain Marvel. Here is the social media post by Boss Logic:

Fan reacting to Theron as Captain Marvel:

Captain Marvel is a 2019 MCU flick that featured Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, and others in crucial roles. It featured Brie Larson in the eponymous role of C M. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film went on to become one of the top-grossing films of the year 2019. It earned over $1.1 billion worldwide.

On the other hand, Charlize Theron was last seen in the 2020 superhero flick, The Old Guard. This film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and featured Theron in the lead role, along with KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman; Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker; and Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Al-Kaysan. The film premiered on July 10, 2020, on Netflix.

