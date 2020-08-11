'9-1-1: Lone Star' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

911 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original show 911 and it premiered back in January 2020. The show has been renewed for a second season. Read on to know about the actors of the show and the characters that they play:

911 Lone Star Cast details

Rob Lowe as Owen Strand

Rob Lowe plays the lead role of Owen Strand in the action drama show 911 Lone Star. He is a firefighter from the city of New York and is the reel screen father to Tyler Kennedy Strand, played by Rubinstein Ronen. Strand is diagnosed with lung cancer, which is the direct result of him being a first responder during the 9/11 attacks. He has also lost his entire fire-house. Lowe has appeared on several films and TV shows and is known for Californication, Saturday Night Live, Killing Kennedy, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and others.

Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake

Liv Tyler plays the role of Michelle Blake in the show. She is a captain at the Paramedic Emergency Medical Services. In the show, she is often seen motivated by her desire to find her missing sister Iris. Tyler is best known for her role in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. She has also featured in films like Armageddon, The Strangers, The Incredible Hulk, and others. The actor has garnered several awards and accolades over the years.

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy Strand

Ronen Rubinstein plays the character of Tyler Kennedy Strand, son of Rob Lowe’s character. He is a paramedic-cum-firefighter. Strand is a gay character, created to support the LGBTQ moment and is also a recovering opioid addict. In the first season, it is shown that he suffered from a drug overdose before moving to Austin. Rubinstein is an actor and an environmentalist. He is widely known for his role in Orange Is the New Black.

Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder

In the show, Sierra McClain plays the role of Grace Rider, an operative of 911. She is married to Judd in the show. McClain is known for Daddy's Little Girls, The Gospel, Honey: Rise Up and Dance, Mindhunter, and Empire. She is also a member of a band called Thriii.

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

