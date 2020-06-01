'The Mandalorian' Early Concept Arts Reveal 'ugly' Versions Of Baby Yoda

The Star Wars fandom was evidently divided over the latest sequel trilogy before The Mandalorian started streaming on Disney+ and showcased one of the cutest characters in Star Wars canon with The Child aka Baby Yoda. The popularity of Baby Yoda grew among the Star Wars fandom unanimously which helped Disney's Star Wars canon to hold its ground against the vocally disappointed fandom of the franchise. Baby Yoda's appearance in The Mandalorian became a huge crowd-puller and engrossed fans in a way that was missing for years surrounding the Star Wars franchise.

Though the character of Baby Yoda was loved by many for his cute and dainty appearance and unexplored power of the force, director Jon Favreau has revealed that during the creation of Baby Yoda there were some concept arts which were deemed ugly by him. In the newly released Disney+ series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the conceptualization and execution of various practical and VFX effects were discussed. Baby Yoda was one of the biggest practical effect pulled off by The Mandalorian by using a puppet and relying very less on the use of CGI. Check out some of the 'ugly' concept arts of Baby Yoda -

Some early designs for Baby Yoda in ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ have been officially released. (Source: https://t.co/I9UeMiDPx5) pic.twitter.com/P3XORbrREl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2020

Baby Yoda final design

Image courtesy - A still from The Mandalorian

In one of the episodes of Disney Galley: The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau revealed that an artist named Chris Alzmann came up with a concept of art which featured Baby Yoda wearing a flight jacket. That specific concept art was then used by the makers as they found it very charming. The director also shared that if they would have chosen any different concept art and gone with a much-matured look for the character rather than making it charming and cute, then the character would have never worked.

Director Jon Favreau also spoke to a leading entertainment portal in the USA where he revealed that season 2 of The Mandalorian will not be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Production for season 2 was done before the COVID-19 broke out in the USA and it has been in post-production since then. The Mandalorian season 2 is expected to release on DIsney+ in Fall 2020.

