'The Mandalorian' Season 2: James Mangold, Robert Rodriguez To Join As Directors?

Season one of The Mandalorian was one loved by fans. Season two of this hit show is under works and a lot of new speculation and news has come out in recent days. While season one episodes were directed by multiple directors, season two also may see the similar structure of filming the episodes. Here is all we know so far about the directors who will be working on The Mandalorian Season 2.

Read Also| The Mandalorian Season 2 To Include A Lightsaber Duel, Reveals Giancarlo Esposito

'The Mandalorian' Season 2:

It was reported by an entertainment portal that The Mandalorian Season 2 might see new directors likes James Mangold and Robert Rodriguez join the crew for shooting an episode or two. Apart from this, The Mandalorian Season 2 will also see the return of the season one director Bryce Dallas Howard. However, these reports have not been confirmed by Disney yet.

Read Also| The Mandalorian FAQ: Burning Questions Fans Still Have After The End Of Season 1

The reports also suggest that it is not confirmed in what capacity the directors will contribute to the directorial effort for making the upcoming season. It was reported that the directors can contribute to creating full episodes or just a few sequences of scenes. The reports further suggested that it is still unknown if Mangold and Rodriguez's names are attached for making the episode or a sequence or that they will do it separately.

Read Also| The Mandalorian Finale Receives 100 Per Cent Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Robert Rodriguez’s last directorial adventure was with the film Alita: Battle Angel. Apart from this, he is also known for his movies like Sin City 1 and 2, the Spy Kids movies and From Dusk Till Dawn. James Mangold directed 2017 hit film Logan and his latest film is Ford v Ferrari which was nominated for the best film at the Oscars.

Read Also| The Mandalorian Wins The War Against Stranger Things As America's Most In Demand Show

Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed the fourth episode of the hit show, is also reported to return to direct an episode of the hit series. The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to release this October on Disney Plus. Baby Yoda will be the main point of attraction of the upcoming season.

(Source: The Mandalorian Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.