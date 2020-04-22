Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Already In Works At Disney Plus?

Created by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a series on Disney+, which is the first live-action show in the Star Wars franchise. After the success of its first season, a second season is on its way with a release date of October 2020. Now a piece of news about the Mandalorian season 3 is doing rounds. Read to know more.

The Mandalorian season 3 in development

According to a daily, a source close to the production has confirmed that John Favreau, the creator of the series, has been writing season three for a while. The art department, led by Doug Chiang, vice president and executive creative director of Lucasfilm, has been making concepts for the past few weeks for The Mandalorian season 3. The sourced mentioned that they have just begun pre-production and are looking into further adventures of the Mandalorian in season 3.

Another source confirmed to a daily about the third season. It stated that the production department started working on The Mandalorian season 3 on April 20, 2020. The source hinted to the fact that the department needs such a huge lead time to explain why the gears have begun grinding really early on.

The news of season 3 being in development comes just around a month after production of season 2 has wrapped. The Mandalorian was among the few shows that completed its production before the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown. Jon Favreau confirmed on Twitter that the Mandalorian will return for a second season.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The Mandalorian season 1 ended with Mando turning as a guardian to Baby Yoda. They fly off together to find the child’s home planet., Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in season one, teased that fans can expect more dark sabre-wielding in season 2. He disclosed that he had gone through two, three props during the filming of season 2.

“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ac38wozhZz — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 29, 2019

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal in the titular character and as Din Djarin. It also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano and Emily Swallow with others. The series premiered with the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019, with its eight-episode first season. It has received positive reviews from the audiences.

