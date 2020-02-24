The Mandalorian Season 2 To Include A Lightsaber Duel, Reveals Giancarlo Esposito

Season one of The Mandalorian was one loved by fans. Season two of this hit show is under works and a lot of new speculations and rumours come up every few days. But recently, The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito was seen at an expo where he expressed that the second season will have epic lightsaber action. After this, fans are want to season 2 of The Mandalorian as soon as possible. Here is what Giancarlo Esposito had to say.

The Mandalorian season 2 to have a lightsaber duel

Giancarlo Esposito expressed that he will be seen with the Darksaber. The Darksaber has earlier made appearances in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It was used as a symbol of authority over the people of Mandalore. But he further added that there is only one lightsabre in the show's first season. Then he revealed that the duel has been shot and the fans are going to enjoy it a lot. He also expressed that the fight with the lightsaber will be "major" and "epic". He also added he was the only character in the first season of The Mandalorian to be honoured with having a lightsaber. He also added that he feels wonderful that he got an opportunity to do that.

When asked about who will he be duelling in the show, he kept quiet and said that he is not going to reveal who he is duelling. He said that anything is possible which has opened the possibility of a Jedi being seen in the shows an upcoming season. The next season of The Mandalorian will be releasing in October of 2020. The lead of this show is Pedro Pascal. Other cast members are Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Carl Weathers.

(Image Credits: The Mandalorian Instagram)

