'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' And 'The Mandalorian' Share This Connection

Fans were reportedly happy to see a visible connection of The Mandalorian and the brand new Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Though fans were expecting Baby Yoda to pop-up as a surprise in the latest Star Wars film, the makers have managed to put in a subtle connecting link to both the Star Wars properties. The following post contains heavy spoilers for The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Also read: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's same-sex kiss scene goes uncut in China

What is 'Force Healing' in The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker?

The 9th episode of the Star Wars saga might have left ardent fans in a divisive argument but it evidently managed to show some of the best uses of the force. Both Rey and Ben Solo are seen using the force in creative ways throughout the film which evidently was not seen before. Both the pivotal characters were seen using the force to heal their injuries, even the one which looked fatal. Rey explains earlier in the film how she uses the power of her force to heal a wounded sand serpent. It is then explained that the bearer of the force has to transfer a part of their essence in order to heal someone. Later during the battle on the ruins of the second Death Star, Rey is seen healing Kylo Ren using her force from a Lightsaber wound.

Also read: George Lucas skips 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' premiere

Though this concept of using the force to heal someone is introduced in the last film of the Star Wars saga, it was being hinted at majorly in The Mandalorian. The Child or Baby Yoda is seen trying to fix Mando's wounds using his force ever since the second episode. Only in the seventh episode, the persistent character of Baby Yoda succeeded in healing someone using his force.

Also read: 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' is the most beloved soundtrack from the franchise

Also read: Star Wars: 5 flaws from the prequel trilogy that were noticed by fans

Also read: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Estimated box office collections for opening weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.