'The Mandalorian' To Get A Spin Off Show On Disney+, Says CEO Bob Iger

Bob Iger seems to be giving fans all the reasons to be happy. On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger teased when season two of The Mandalorian will debut and also revealed that the studio was considering spinoff shows based on its characters. During the financial result conference call, Bob Iger said that The Mandalorian will return in October and will run beyond season two, "including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."

The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau and has become the de facto flagship show for Disney+ along with the Star Wars series introducing the world to Baby Yoda which was the breakout character of 2019. During the call, Bob Iger also said that Disney+ had reached around 28.6 million paid subscribers as of Monday, which is less than three months after launch.

Bob Iger also revealed the premieres for two of the streaming platform's anticipated Marvel Studios shows. August will see the debut of The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Marvel's first Disney+ series, which will be followed in December by WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. The revelation came two days after Disney unveiled the first footage from its upcoming Marvel shows, including Tom Hiddleston's Loki, during the Super Bowl.

Falcon & the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) serves as head writer and Kari Skogland (The Walking Dead) directs. And in addition to Falcon & the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, Bob said there are more Marvel shows in the works. He also revealed that there are seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or preproduction.

