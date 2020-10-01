'Falling For Vermont' Filming Location: Was This Hallmark Movie Shot In Vermont? Find Out

Falling for Vermont is a 2017 Hallmark movie that stars Julie Gonzalo and Benjamin Ayres in the lead. The story showcases Julie as a 'best-selling author with amnesia' who comes to a small town for her treatment and falls in love with its people and its scenic beauty. Julie's character also ends up meeting the love of her life in this small town of Vermont. A small-town movie, Falling for Vermont showcases beautiful locations and sights throughout the movie. But where did the filming of Falling for Vermont take place? Read ahead to know the exact Falling for Vermont filming location details:

Where did the filming of Falling for Vermont take place?

Many fans of the movie might think that the filming of Falling for Vermont took place in Vermont. But most will be surprised to know that Falling for Vermont filming location is actually not even in the United States but rather in Canada. Like every Hallmark movie, the idyllic town of Hopedale, Vermont, looks ideal for the movie but the film was actually shot in British Columbia.

Though Vermont and British Columbia look very similar and have the same wet roads, small-town pubs and red trees, British Columbia is considered to be much calmer and scenic by many. The Falling for Vermont filming location can be pinned down to a town called Agassiz, which is east of Vancouver. Love in Paradise was also shot here.

A scene in the film has the characters hanging out in a restaurant called The Jack's Restaurants in the town and it really does exist. The red and brown restaurants is quite iconic and has been featured in the film many times. Many fans of the movie will be able to recognise this cafe from miles away. Take a look:

The main street that is shown as Vermont in Falling for Vermont is also in the town of Agassiz. The exact Falling for Vermont filming location can be pinned down to Pioneer Avenue. Take a look:

#WaywardPines trailer shows off Agassiz's Pioneer Avenue set http://t.co/7hGsXc6p1S Mystery will air on FOX in 2015 pic.twitter.com/LwFh4gIqHd — Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) May 13, 2014

When was falling for Vermont filmed?

Falling for Vermont was filmed in the year 2017. Around that time, there were many wildfires in the area and it is quite visible in the movie as well. The wildfires in British Columbia started around July and went on for a while. Many fans mentioned they could see shots where there was a lot of smoke and even the skies seemed rather dark.

Promo Pic Credit: Hallmark channel's Instagram

