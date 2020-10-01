Know Details About 'Chariots Of Fire' Filming Locations For Iconic Race Scene And More

The film Chariots of Fire released back in 1981 and till date is considered as one of the most epic sports dramas in British history. The story is inspired by athletes in Britain and Northern Ireland, whose success moved the nation. Flashback to the 1924 Olympics, two athletes Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams run to glory, overthrowing preconceived notions.

The film was then bankrolled by David Puttnam. The real story was penned into its reel version by Colin Welland. Apart from that, the cast members were led by Ben Cross and Ian Charleson in the key roles. The film was a recipient of several Academy awards after it released in 1981. If one is wondering about the Chariots Of Fire filming location, then read on-

Chariots Of Fire filming location

The Olympic stadium shows the victory of two leads. The original scene was shot at the Oval Sports Centre located in Bebington in Merseyside, England, the UK as per IMDb. The location was used for most of the stadium shots.

Filming of Chariots Of Fire’s beach jogging scene was shot at West Sands Beach, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland, UK. The location can be seen during the opening as well as the closing of the classic film. Broadstairs Beach was the exact location for the scene. Till date, there is a plaque placed at the location which recalls the filming of the 1981 film.

Filming of Chariots Of Fire of Abrahams dinner scene with Sybil Gordon was filmed at Oyster Bar, Café Royal, Edinburgh, Scotland according to IMDb. The National Railway Museum was used to film the arrival scene, the location of which is in North Yorkshire. Lord Lindsay’s hurdle scenes were shot at the Hall Barn, Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, England according to IMDb.

Filming of Chariots of Fire at different locations in England and Scotland-

The Olympic dance scenes which witnessed the presence of the Prince of Wales was shot at Liverpool Town Hall, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

The Assembly Hall in The Mound in Edinburgh was used as the Town Hall, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

Inver Leith, Edinburgh was used as Scotland and Ireland’s athletics meeting location. This is the same place where Liddell pleases the crowd.

The American Team Training Ground, Paris was made of Ruskin Drive Sports Ground, St.Helens, Merseyside.

The Church of Scotland church, Paris location was made out of Broughton McDonald Church, Broughton Place, Edinburgh, Scotland

What school was Chariots of Fire filmed?

Filming of Chariots Of Fire college scenes took place at Hugh Hudson's alma mater Eton College. According to movielocations.com, it is the same location where the Trinity College race takes place. This is the same location where hundreds of students in the frame are excited by the race.

Watch highlights of all the locations in Filming of Chariots Of Fire

