The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Turns Vengeful Assassin To Rescue Daughter

Jennifer Lopez is all set to return to the screens with her upcoming action-packed thriller film titled The Mother. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film in which the singer was seen playing the role of a former assassin turned fierce mother for her daughter. The trailer also narrated how Jennifer's character has to stay away from her child to provide her a safe childhood.

The trailer of The Mother opened with Jennifer Lopez's character in a flashback scene where she gives birth to her daughter, whom she had to give up for safety reasons. Soon, an FBI agent cuts a deal with her and tells her to disappear or some assailants will kill her and her daughter. The FBI agent said, "They'll find you. Both of you."

The scene fast-forwarded in time and showed the former assassin trying to save her 12-year-old daughter named Zoe after she gets kidnapped. The trailer then showcases action-packed scenes between the mother and other assassins. Jennifer Lopez can also be heard saying, "I'm a killer, but I'm also a mother."

The On The Floor singer also shared the 2-minute and 30 seconds trailer on her Instagram handle with the caption, "VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. Check out the new trailer for THE MOTHER starring Jennifer Lopez - coming to Netflix May 12." Soon after she dropped the trailer, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. One fan wrote, "This is the role I’ve wanted to see for years! Yes I know she played a cop but still, this whole ass action movie for her is going to be awesome, can’t wait."

Check out the post below:

About Jennifer Lopez's movie The Mother

The star cast of The Mother includes Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Paul Raci, among others. The movie will be released on OTT on May 12, 2023, on the occasion of Mother's Day.