'The Night Clerk' Ending Explained: How Does Bart Escape From The Tangled Murder Mess?

The Night Clerk was released on February 19, 2020, on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie is a dark crime drama and its stars Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, Helen Hunt and John Leguizamo. It is directed by Michael Cristofer. The movie traces the story of a hotel clerk who becomes the subject of a murder investigation.

The Night Clerk spoilers: Plot

The protagonist, played by Tye Sheridan, is named Bart. He works at a hotel as a night clerk. Bart suffers from Asperger’s, which makes social interaction and nonverbal communication difficult. This is the reason why he has trouble talking to people. To understand and learn the skill of social interaction, he studies people. Bart has placed cameras in one of the rooms in the hotel. He looks at the guests and then tries to imitate their behaviour, learning from it.

This turns problematic as a girl named Karen checks into the same room. Bart sees that Karen is with a dangerous man, who beats her. Through the cameras, Bart watches a gun fall out in between Karen and the man’s scuffle. In order to save her, he rushes towards the room. He reaches as soon as the gun goes off. A co-worker enters the scene just to see Bart with Karen’s dead body. He also realised how his surveillance cameras might look very suspicious to any homicide investigator. He tries to clean it up, but in the haste, misses one.

Bart then shifts to a different hotel. There he meets Andrea, played by Ana de Armas. Ana flirts her way to get a free room. Bart sets up a camera in her room as well and they later share an awkward kiss as well.

The Night Clerk: Ending

The ending of the movie starts with Bart looking at Andrea with the mysterious killer of Karen. He sees them sleeping together through the camera and identifies the shooter. The killer starts beating Andrea also and Bart worries that she might also be killed so he rushes to her. He reveals to Andrea the camera and shows her Karen’s footage. Andrea and Bart then sleep together.

When Bart wakes up the next morning, Andrea is gone. She also has taken away the tape of the killer, Nick, murdering Karen. Andrea knew all about it. He re-watches the tapes and later shoots his monitor in the basement. The cops go to Bart’s house to catch him but meet an empty room with a letter to the detective and copies of the recordings. In the last scene, Bart is shown in a mall, trying to talk to people. Andrea was working with the killer the whole time and framed Bart for the murder instead. But Bart is on the run, saving his skin.

