Baki Ending Explained: Is Baki Embracing The Darkness Like His Father?

Baki is one of the most popular anime series on Netflix. Baki Season 3 recently ended. This season-ending has left anime fans asking several questions. Since the series ended on a major cliff-hanger, Baki’s future remains uncertain since he seems to embrace the darkness inside with each passing day.

'Baki' ending explained

Ending of Baki (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Baki Season 3 was expected to have some high-voltage drama and tons of action. The 18-year-old wrestler Baki Hanma enters the Raitai tournament to prove his capability as a world-class wrestler. The season starts with Baki being poisoned after he fights with Ryuko Yanagi a.k.a. the Poison Hand. This incident left Baki badly injured.

Did Baki die from poisoning?

As mentioned earlier, Baki is poisoned while fighting against The Poison Hand in the Raitai Tournament. This twist leads Baki to land in a fatal condition. But love overcomes this poison. Kozue’s company helps Baki to heal from the lethal poison. But even though Baki is saved, there many more problems that he had to face.

Is Baki stronger than his dad?

The Raitai Tournament has come to an end and Baki is saved from the lethal poison as Kozue was by his side. But as the tournament concludes, Baki’s past comes haunting him at his doorstep. As the season progresses, it is visible that Baki is embracing his inner darkness just like his malicious father, Yujiro. This darkness is a result of Baki easily defeating Mohammad Alai Jr. in the tournament. The tournament’s conclusion leads to a major change in Baki. He starts to distance himself from humanity as he embraces the inherited darkness. This leads to Baki distancing himself from Kozue.

Heartbroken due to Baki, Kozue finds comfort in Mohammad. Since Mohammad was defeated in the Raitai tournament, he was badly injured but Kozue helps him heal and the two eventually grow closer. Baki seems least bothered by the change in dynamics. Baki now seems to completely focus on his next fight. His narcissism reaches a new height when he challenges Yujiro a.k.a. the Ogre for a fight.

This challenge grabs attention from all corners. Many wrestlers soon turn up to defeat Baki. The five death row inmates from season 1 have resurfaced to fight Baki. They are all being driven because of their jealousy. None of them are ready to accept an 18-year-old kid as a legend. Apart from the five inmates, Baki’s mentors Doppo Orochi and Retsu are also eager to fight the Raitai winner.

