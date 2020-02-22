The One Where The 'Friends' Meet Again; Could Twitterati Be More Excited For This? 

Could Friends fans be more excited about the reunion news? Just hours ago, the entire Friends cast took to their social media and posted the same picture with the same caption that says "It's Happening". HBO has announced that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will be reuniting on HBO Max for a special episode of the popular American sitcom. Well, the reunion is happening and the Netizens cannot keep calm about it. Check out some of the reactions on the Internet here:

The Friends cast to reunite for an HBO Max Special

When the Friends cast all post “It’s happening...” at the same time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/czSWyScsFA — Jack Birch (@Jackoby_) February 21, 2020

friends fans now that there's a reunion AFTER 16 YEARS #FriendsReunion

pic.twitter.com/HPq1aApIoA — ƒ ༄ // ia for a while (@peacefuIsel) February 21, 2020

My name is Emma, it’s 2020, and i just woke up from a nap to discover that the #FriendsReunion is really happening!!!



It is happening, right? pic.twitter.com/z3PM9mi9gv — Emma Braithwaite (@EJ_Braithwaite) February 21, 2020

Me when the whole cast post “it’s happening” at the same time #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/sh8KTYyfiy — Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) February 21, 2020

When all of the cast suddenly get Instagram & only post about friends, and then out of nowhere #HBOmax announce a #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/c4uPtoeyOp — 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@daniellepagxx) February 21, 2020

So I’m a true 90s kid and Friends is my happy place. So whatever the #FriendsReunion is this is me:

(Grumpy younger Millennials: let your elders have this one) pic.twitter.com/VpO8BMnjyG — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) February 21, 2020

Fans have been waiting for a Friends reunion ever since the end of the show in 2004. With an overflowing fan-following, the sitcom's fans even created online petitions to make the reunion happen. They came close to one when they were paying tribute to the renowned director, James Burrows, but Matthew Perry could not attend.

Fans were, once again, disappointed. The news of the reunion finally came when it was revealed the cast was working on something 'special' with HBO. And now, the cast has officially confirmed the reunion and so has HBO. Without revealing details, the channel has confirmed that it is an unscripted special episode with the cast.

