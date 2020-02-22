The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

The One Where The 'Friends' Meet Again; Could Twitterati Be More Excited For This? 

Hollywood News

The 'Friends' cast recently all took to their social media to post the same picture with the same caption, breaking the Internet in a single post

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
friends reunion

Could Friends fans be more excited about the reunion news? Just hours ago, the entire Friends cast took to their social media and posted the same picture with the same caption that says "It's Happening". HBO has announced that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will be reuniting on HBO Max for a special episode of the popular American sitcom. Well, the reunion is happening and the Netizens cannot keep calm about it. Check out some of the reactions on the Internet here: 

The Friends cast to reunite for an HBO Max Special

 ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Teases 'FRIENDS' Fans With A Picture With Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow

 ALSO READ | Best Moments Of Jennifer Aniston As Rachel Green In FRIENDS Season 8

 ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Best GIFs That You Can Use To Express Yourself On Social Media

Fans have been waiting for a Friends reunion ever since the end of the show in 2004. With an overflowing fan-following, the sitcom's fans even created online petitions to make the reunion happen. They came close to one when they were paying tribute to the renowned director, James Burrows, but Matthew Perry could not attend. 

Fans were, once again, disappointed. The news of the reunion finally came when it was revealed the cast was working on something 'special' with HBO. And now, the cast has officially confirmed the reunion and so has HBO. Without revealing details, the channel has confirmed that it is an unscripted special episode with the cast. 

ALSO READ | Friends Reunion: Who All Can You Expect To Join The 'unscripted' Project

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP ALLEGES OMISSION OF PM'S PHOTOS
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE