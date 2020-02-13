Best Moments Of Jennifer Aniston As Rachel Green In FRIENDS Season 8

Jennifer Aniston is popularly known for her character Rachel in the popular television show FRIENDS. Her introduction in season 1 is shown how she runs away from her own wedding and ends up meeting her old friends to start a new life. As the show progresses the story is focused on every character and their lives. Season 8 of FRIENDS focuses on Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green's life as she gets pregnant.

Jennifer Aniston best scenes as Rachel in FRIENDS season 8

Rachel is pregnant

The entire season 8 of FRIENDS focuses on Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel's pregnancy. What makes it one of the best moments of the season is that the others come to know about it on Monica's wedding. Another best moment of Rachel from the season is when the others get to know that Ross is the father of Rachel's baby.

When Rachel tells Ross that she's pregnant

When Rachel gets to know she's pregnant, it is overwhelming for her. Although she decides to tell the father first before telling it to others, when the father gets to know about it, which is obviously Ross, it leaves him shocked. And it does shock the others too, making it one of the best moments of the season.

The one where she gets jealous

After Ross gets to know about Rachel's pregnancy, he decides to take care of her. But goes around to date other women while Rachel stays at home. But one day when Rachel decides to tell Ross that it makes her jealous when he dates other women, he assures her that he won't go around dating others. This was not only a happy moment for Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel's fans but it made Ross and Rachel's fans happy too.

Waiting for her due date

Rachel's baby is awaited by everybody but the baby won't just come out. Apparently, Rachel is late by a week and that makes her frustrated and angry. One of the best moments is when she screams in the cafe asking the baby to get out, but it just doesn't.

Rachel's baby shower

Another best moment of Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green is from her baby shower. She's showered with love but at the same time she's given a reality check of the responsibilities she will have to fulfil and it scares her. This was one of the best ways of how the directors had focused on the anxiety issues pregnant women face.

