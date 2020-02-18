Jennifer Aniston's Best GIFs That You Can Use To Express Yourself On Social Media

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most distinguished names of the Hollywood film industry. The actor may have recently become a part of Instagram, but fans have been using GIFs from her shows and interviews in memes to express themselves. There are many GIFs of the actor available that one can use for humour and fun.

Here is how you can use some of Jennifer Aniston's GIFs:

For when you are sitting at home with takeout and enjoying Netflix

When you accidentally send a text to the wrong person

When you know your friend is lying but you cannot say it to them

When you don't agree with what someone is saying

When you want to flaunt your friend

When you want to celebrate something alone or with a friend

When your parents make you dance in front of your relatives

Image Courtesy: Friends Instagram

