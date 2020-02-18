The Debate
The Debate
Jennifer Aniston's Best GIFs That You Can Use To Express Yourself On Social Media

Hollywood News

Jennifer Aniston is one of the finest actors and has some of the best GIFs available on social media to use in various situations. Here is a list of them.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most distinguished names of the Hollywood film industry. The actor may have recently become a part of Instagram, but fans have been using GIFs from her shows and interviews in memes to express themselves. There are many GIFs of the actor available that one can use for humour and fun.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Rachel From Season 10 Of 'Friends'

Here is how you can use some of Jennifer Aniston's GIFs:

For when you are sitting at home with takeout and enjoying Netflix

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jenniferaniston🌸 (@anistongifs) on

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Hilarious Moments As Rachel In 'FRIENDS' Season 9

When you accidentally send a text to the wrong person

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jenniferaniston🌸 (@anistongifs) on

ALSO READ | Here Are Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

When you know your friend is lying but you cannot say it to them

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jenniferaniston🌸 (@anistongifs) on

ALSO READ | Best Moments Of Jennifer Aniston As Rachel Green In FRIENDS Season 8

When you don't agree with what someone is saying

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by friendsGif👫👫👫 (@friends_persian_gif) on

When you want to flaunt your friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jenniferaniston🌸 (@anistongifs) on

When you want to celebrate something alone or with a friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by friendsGif👫👫👫 (@friends_persian_gif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meraki Community (@merakicommunitygeneva) on

When your parents make you dance in front of your relatives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jenniferaniston🌸 (@anistongifs) on

READ | Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Sees 'children Running' In Her Fantasy Future

Image Courtesy: Friends Instagram

 

 

Published:
