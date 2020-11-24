Last Updated:

'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' Leaves Twitter Shook As Amber & Richard Have A Cameo

'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' leaves Twitter shook as Amber and Richard from 'A Christmas Prince' have a cameo at the end. Read all details ahead.

princess switch: switched again

Rose Mclver and Ben Lamb’s cameo in the most recent Netflix release, The Princess Switch: Switched Again has been leaving the viewers quite confused. In the second part of The Princess Switch, Amber and Price Richard are shown attending Margaret Delacourt’s coronation ceremony after a lineup of dramatic and thrilling events. Their appearance has started a discussion on Twitter, leading the fans to believe that Amber and Richard are real-life characters who were fit into the so-called, ‘Netflix Royal Christmas Universe’.

Twitter is shaken by cameo in The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch: Switched Again recently released on Netflix, getting rave reviews from audiences across the globe. In the final sequence of the film, Amber and Prince Richard from A Christmas Prince are seen attending the lead character’s coronation ceremony hinting towards a possible crossover between the Christmas themed Netflix films.

In the short sequence, Queen Amber and King Richard are seen watching on as Margaret walks the aisle before settling on the throne. Princess Elleri, who was born in the last 2019 part of A Christmas Prince, was also spotted in the frame, leaving fans confused.

A few of the fans also figured out how Margaret and Kevin were seen watching A Christmas Price in the first part of The Princess Switch. The character Stacy also particularly mentions that The Christmas Prince is her favourite film to watch. After analyzing the situation for quite some time, a bunch of fans came to the conclusion that A Christmas Prince is actually a documentary film and Amber and Richard are real-life characters who have lived the famous story. Have a look at a few reactions here.

About The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is a romantic drama film which has been doing well amongst the fans. The plot of this film revolves around Margaret and Stacy who look very similar and decide to switch places to fix a few problems in their lives. The second part also introduces a new character, Lady Fiona, who is potential trouble for Margaret. The film stars Venessa Hudgens in three roles, along with actors like Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar.

Image Courtesy: Stills from The Princess Switch: Switched Again

 

 

