'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' Leaves Twitter Shook As Amber & Richard Have A Cameo

Rose Mclver and Ben Lamb’s cameo in the most recent Netflix release, The Princess Switch: Switched Again has been leaving the viewers quite confused. In the second part of The Princess Switch, Amber and Price Richard are shown attending Margaret Delacourt’s coronation ceremony after a lineup of dramatic and thrilling events. Their appearance has started a discussion on Twitter, leading the fans to believe that Amber and Richard are real-life characters who were fit into the so-called, ‘Netflix Royal Christmas Universe’.

Twitter is shaken by cameo in The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch: Switched Again recently released on Netflix, getting rave reviews from audiences across the globe. In the final sequence of the film, Amber and Prince Richard from A Christmas Prince are seen attending the lead character’s coronation ceremony hinting towards a possible crossover between the Christmas themed Netflix films.

In the short sequence, Queen Amber and King Richard are seen watching on as Margaret walks the aisle before settling on the throne. Princess Elleri, who was born in the last 2019 part of A Christmas Prince, was also spotted in the frame, leaving fans confused.

A few of the fans also figured out how Margaret and Kevin were seen watching A Christmas Price in the first part of The Princess Switch. The character Stacy also particularly mentions that The Christmas Prince is her favourite film to watch. After analyzing the situation for quite some time, a bunch of fans came to the conclusion that A Christmas Prince is actually a documentary film and Amber and Richard are real-life characters who have lived the famous story. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Ok in #ThePrincessSwitch, Kevin & Margaret (pretending to be Stacey) watch #AChristmasPrince. But in #ThePrincessSwitch2, Amber, Richard and the baby are at Margaret's coronation, meaning they're real people. So is the Christmas Prince series a documentary in this universe??? pic.twitter.com/g6jeL2mi28 — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) November 20, 2020

Just watched The Princess Switch 2. Now how on earth did King Richard and Queen Amber of Aldovia attend Margaret's coronation when in TPS1 they were literally watching A Christmas Prince?! Netflix universe is glitching. — Laura (@arualzs_) November 20, 2020

OKAY so in the first #PrincessSwitch, Kevin and Margaret (still masquerading as Stacy) are watching A Christmas Prince. But in #PrincessSwitch2 Amber and king what’s his face from Aldovia are at Margaret’s coronation??? In this universe was A Christmas Prince a documentary????? — Kayla (@kaylareininger) November 19, 2020

my friends: you okay?



me: yeah I’m fine



me internally: but if Prince Richard and Amber attended Margaret's crowning in The Princess Switch 2, does that mean when Margaret and Kevin watched A Christmas Prince in the first Princess Switch that they were watching a documentary? — toni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) November 23, 2020

So... in 'The Princess Switch', 'a Christmas Prince' is a movie, but in 'The Princess Switch 2', Amber and Robert are at Margaret's coronation. Does that mean that 'a Christmas Prince' is a real story made into a movie in that 'universe'? — Jo , Dame 🍵/ By den Trump 💙 (@JoGrey) November 21, 2020

W A I T but how did Stacy watch A Christmas Prince in The Princess Switch??? Does the ACPCU have A Christmas Prince documentary? Wouldn’t be surprising given Amber’s high profile blog. — Emma Snowmaskon (@emmastohlman) November 23, 2020

In Princess Switch 2, Amber & Richard attend Margaret's coronation. Meaning they're not just fictional movie characters! WHICH BEGS AN IMPORTANT QUESTION-- within the Netflix holiday cinematic universe, is A Christmas Prince an authorized biopic about the Aldovian royal family?? pic.twitter.com/1uR8bURVgV — sarah 🎻 (@sprightlysound) November 20, 2020

So if Belgravia, Montenaro and Aldovia all exist in the same Netflix Christmas Universe timeline, does #AChristmasPrince & #ThePrincessSwitch take place in the same universe as #OperationChristmasDrop?



And if so, are Belgravia, Montenegro and Aldovia part of NATO? I need answers — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) November 22, 2020

Read The Princess Switch 2 Cast - Everything You Need To Know About The Recently-released Film

Also read Vanessa Hudgens' 'Princess Switch 2' Trailer Is Out A

About The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is a romantic drama film which has been doing well amongst the fans. The plot of this film revolves around Margaret and Stacy who look very similar and decide to switch places to fix a few problems in their lives. The second part also introduces a new character, Lady Fiona, who is potential trouble for Margaret. The film stars Venessa Hudgens in three roles, along with actors like Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar.

Read Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler Break Up

Also read Vanessa Hudgens To Play 3 Roles In 'The Princess Switch' Sequel

Image Courtesy: Stills from The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.