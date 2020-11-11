Last Updated:

Vanessa Hudgens' 'Princess Switch 2' Trailer Is Out And It Is Three Times Cooler!

After Vanessa Hudgens' double role in the 2018 Princess Switch, the actor will be starring in the sequel only this time playing a triple role. Watch the trailer

The Princess Switch is a 2018 Netflix Original and the movie starred the High School Musical fame, Vanessa Hudgens in a double role. This Holiday movie dropped on November 16, 2018, and two years later the sequel is about to drop. The much-loved Michael Rohl direction is one of the most well-received holiday movies ever.

The 2020 sequel will be named The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The movie will release on November 19, 2020. Netflix released the trailer on its official YouTube page on November 9 and fans are extremely excited to watch The Princess Switch 2 on Netflix. 

The Princess Switch 2 Trailer is out & this time it’s three Vanessa for you to crush on

As a Christmas treat, director Michael Rohl has brought The Princess Switch back to Netflix, only this time with an additional character in the plot. The sequel will have a triple role for the fan favourite Vanessa Hudgens. The Princess Switch: Switched Again will follow the newly introduced, third lookalike, a blonde troublemaker named Fiona. The two roles from The Princess Switch 1, Princess Stacy and Duchess Margaret will be seen in this sequel as well. Watch The Princess Switch 2 trailer here.

The Princess Switch 2 Cast includes Vanessa Hudgens as Princess Stacy, Vannesa Hudgens as Duchess Margaret and Vanessa Hudgens as Lady Fiona. Other prominent actors to be a part of The Princess Switch 2 are Nick Sagar as Kevin, Lachlan Nieboer as Antonio Rossi, Sam Palladio as Prince Edward,  Mark Fleischmann as Frank De Luca and Sussane Braun as Mrs.Donatelli. 

The Princess Switch 2 will follow the life of Stacy who gets married to Prince Edward and becomes a queen. While Duchess Margaret who didn't get to bid a proper farewell to Stacy's best friend Kevin meet again at Margaret’s Coronation ceremony. Her double Stacy helps plot a plan where they switch roles so as Margaret can spend more time with Kevin and see where the relationship goes. But when the third look-alike enters the switch will their plans go up in flames? Fans can’t wait to watch if Vanessa has managed to pull off a triple switch this time. 

Other Vanessa Hudgens' movies that you can watch over the holidays are the High School Musical series, The Princess Switch 1 and The Knight Before Christmas. Vanessa was last seen in Will Smith's Bad Boys For Life. The action-comedy released earlier this year. Directed by Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi. 

