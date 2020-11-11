Vanessa Hudgens' 'Princess Switch 2' Trailer Is Out And It Is Three Times Cooler!

The Princess Switch is a 2018 Netflix Original and the movie starred the High School Musical fame, Vanessa Hudgens in a double role. This Holiday movie dropped on November 16, 2018, and two years later the sequel is about to drop. The much-loved Michael Rohl direction is one of the most well-received holiday movies ever.

The 2020 sequel will be named The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The movie will release on November 19, 2020. Netflix released the trailer on its official YouTube page on November 9 and fans are extremely excited to watch The Princess Switch 2 on Netflix.

Also Read: Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Chiselled Body In Bikini As Part Of 'Distractions' Series

The Princess Switch 2 Trailer is out & this time it’s three Vanessa for you to crush on

As a Christmas treat, director Michael Rohl has brought The Princess Switch back to Netflix, only this time with an additional character in the plot. The sequel will have a triple role for the fan favourite Vanessa Hudgens. The Princess Switch: Switched Again will follow the newly introduced, third lookalike, a blonde troublemaker named Fiona. The two roles from The Princess Switch 1, Princess Stacy and Duchess Margaret will be seen in this sequel as well. Watch The Princess Switch 2 trailer here.

Also Read: Vanessa Hudgens' Reunion With 'High School Musical' Cast Leaves Fans Sad; Here's Why

Also read: Vanessa Hudgens' 'WAP' Dance Video Goes Viral; Here's How Twitterati Reacted

The Princess Switch 2 Cast includes Vanessa Hudgens as Princess Stacy, Vannesa Hudgens as Duchess Margaret and Vanessa Hudgens as Lady Fiona. Other prominent actors to be a part of The Princess Switch 2 are Nick Sagar as Kevin, Lachlan Nieboer as Antonio Rossi, Sam Palladio as Prince Edward, Mark Fleischmann as Frank De Luca and Sussane Braun as Mrs.Donatelli.

The Princess Switch 2 will follow the life of Stacy who gets married to Prince Edward and becomes a queen. While Duchess Margaret who didn't get to bid a proper farewell to Stacy's best friend Kevin meet again at Margaret’s Coronation ceremony. Her double Stacy helps plot a plan where they switch roles so as Margaret can spend more time with Kevin and see where the relationship goes. But when the third look-alike enters the switch will their plans go up in flames? Fans can’t wait to watch if Vanessa has managed to pull off a triple switch this time.

Also read: Zac Efron's Birthday: 10 Unseen Photos Of Young Heartthrob

Other Vanessa Hudgens' movies that you can watch over the holidays are the High School Musical series, The Princess Switch 1 and The Knight Before Christmas. Vanessa was last seen in Will Smith's Bad Boys For Life. The action-comedy released earlier this year. Directed by Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

Also read: Sofia Vergara Sends An Important Reminder To Fans As She Gets Her Mammogram Done

Image Credits: @vanessahudgens IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.