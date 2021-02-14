'The Silence Of The Lambs' Lead Jodie Foster Never Spoke To Anthony Hopkins, Here's Why

Over the years, Hollywood has seen some of the best psychological horror films but no other film has reached the heights like the 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs. Directed by Jonathan Demme and written by Ted Tally, the movie is adapted from Thomas Harris' 1988 novel. It is often referred to as one of the greatest films to be ever made by critics. The plot of the film revolved around a young FBI trainee who is on a hunt for a serial killer. She seeks the help of imprisoned Dr Hannibal Lecter who is a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer.

This February 14 marks the 30th anniversary of The Silence of the Lambs. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins played the lead roles in The Silence of the Lambs' cast. In an interview earlier, Jodie Foster had revealed that she never spoke to Anthony Hopkins on set. Ahead of The Silence of the Lambs’ 30th anniversary, here is a look at why she never spoke with Anthony Hopkins on the sets of The Silence of the Lambs.

Also Read | 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Cast: All About The Actors And The Characters They Play

Also Read | Anthony Hopkins Reveals That He Thought 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Was A Children's Movie

Jodie Foster reveals why she never spoke to Anthony Hopkins on The silence of the Lambs set

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, host Graham Norton asked Jodie Foster about is it true that she never spoke to Anthony Hopkins while shooting the film. Answering this, Jodie Foster replied by saying, “No. Never spoke to him. He was scary.” She further mentioned that on the first day, they had a read through where everybody was sitting down and they had a read-through of the movie. She revealed by the end of the reading, she never wanted to talk to Anthony Hopkins again as she was petrified.

Talking about the filming experience, Jodie Foster shared that Anthony Hopkins was always behind the glass partitions or he was in his cell. As the scenes were long, Anthony Hopkins was locked inside at the beginning of the day and on the next day he used to be on the other side and she would be on the opposite side. This is how they got to the end of the film and never actually had a conversation as such, revealed the actor. Jodie Foster also said that she used to really avoid him.

Also Read | Meet 'Clarice' Star Rebecca Breeds Who Plays The Iconic 'Silence Of The Lambs' Character

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino Claims Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Scarier Than Silence Of The Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs trivia

She also shared a memory from the last day of the shoot. She said Anthony Hopkins came up to her and revealed that he was scared of her too. She also shared important The Silence of the Lambs trivia about how the film was shot. Jodie Foster said, “A lot of scenes in The Silence of the Lambs are done to the camera which is this sort of odd technique that Jonathan Demme came up with a sort of Hitchcockian technique and most of the time that when he is delivering his lines, he is not looking at me he is looking directly at the camera and I am somewhere behind there where he can’t see me.”

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.