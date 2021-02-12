'The Silence Of The Lambs' Cast: All About The Actors And The Characters They Play

The Silence of the Lambs is an American psychological horror film directed by Jonathan Demme. It was released on February 14, 1991 and won five Academy Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Silence of the Lambs cast includes Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Ted Levine and Scott Glenn among others.

The story revolves around a young F.B.I. cadet who must receive the help of a cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims. It became the fifth-highest-grossing film of 1991 worldwide. It received positive critical acclaim. The IMDb rating of The Silence of the Lambs is 8.6 out of 10. Here's all you need to know about the cast of The Silence of the Lambs.

The Silence of the Lambs cast

Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling

Jodie played the role of a young FBI trainee who is on a hunt for the serial killer. She made her acting debut in 1968 in the television sitcom Mayberry R.F.D. She has appeared in many television series and movies such as Panic Room, Flightplan, Inside Man, The Brave One and many more.

Anthony Hopkins as Dr Hannibal Lecter

Sir Anthony Hopkins played Dr Hannibal who was a brilliant psychiatrist and a cannibalistic serial killer. Hopkins is the recipient of multiple accolades. Some of his notable films are The Elephant Man, 84 Charing Cross Road, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula and Legends of the Fall.

Ted Levine as Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb

Ted played Buffalo Bill who skinned his female victims. He has appeared in other films such as The Fast and the Furious, Memoirs of a Geisha, American Gangster, Shutter Island and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Scott Glenn as Jack Crawford

Scott played the role of agent Jack in the film. In 1970, he was offered his first film The Baby Maker by the director James Bridges. He has appeared in films such as Urban Cowboy, The Hunt for Red October, Backdraft, Vertical Limit, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Defenders, Daredevil and more.

