The Simpsons' Makers Added COVID-19 Masks To Characters In Treehouse Edition, Read How

The Simpsons thirty-first Halloween edition ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’, which aired on Sunday, October 18 on Fox opened with an election parody as the Presidential election 2020 is just around the corner. As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, when the makers began to write the show a year ago, they were aware that the upcoming election would be tough to tackle. However, they didn’t know that a pandemic may take place and they had to come up with an effective metaphor for wearing masks.

Fortunately, the show’s lengthy production process allowed the makers to make necessary changes. When the viewers watch the Treehouse segment, they will see the fictional town of Springfield is also abiding by the coronavirus mask policy, except the lead protagonist Homer Simpsons. While talking about the show, the long-time showrunner Jean revealed that ‘masks came in later’. The makers made sure that all the Springfield’s citizens masked up except for Homer.

Simpsons Halloween episode

During the all-star The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror at Paley Front Row, Jean added that they have predicted what will happen ‘if people like Homer don’t smarten up’. The fans of the show had the faintest idea that the edition would be around election as the show is famous for its predictions, be it calling the winners of Super Bowls or stating that Donald Trump would become the US president back in 2000. However, this time while writing the show, the creators had no idea that they will have to write their own election parody 2020 as America is going to cast ballots for either President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden amidst the spread of a deadly contagious pandemic.

About The Simpsons

The animated show is a satirical depiction of American life which is personified by the fictional Simpson family consisting of members namely Homer, Lisa, Maggie, Marge and Bart. The family is settled in the fictional town Springfield and caricatures American society, culture, humans and television. The show is created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company. Here’s a short glimpse of the Treehouse edition:

The Simpsons — October Surprise pic.twitter.com/wCDOrpmN80 — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 13, 2020

