Did 'The Simpsons' Predict President Donald Trump's Demise On August 27?

The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted series that has been airing since 1989. Though through the years content of the series has been changed drastically to fit the current political and societal environment, the show primarily revolves around the Simpsons family and its bizarre adventures in their Springfield town. The Simpsons has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to faulty voting machines in the 2008 US election.

Their wildest prediction hinted at Donald Trump's presidency which actually came true. Lisa's character could be seen stating, ''We inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump''. The episode had aired back in 2000 and Donald Trump was elected as the president 16 years later. For the past few days, photos are doing the rounds on Twitter suggesting that The Simpsons had predicted that Donald Trump would die on August 27. However, the claim is absolutely false.

Did The Simpsons predict Trump's death?

The viral photo showed an animated Trump lying in a casket and is convincing enough for viewers to believe that it is from one of the show's episodes. However, the image is a doctored version that never appeared in The Simpsons show. Check out the post.

The Simpsons say trump dies on August 27 Party time pic.twitter.com/msaMvtAJkd — Maddie (@Maddie52092491) August 11, 2020

Earlier, the show was considered to have predicted that actor Tom Hanks would test positive for COVID-19 and the world would be in self-isolation after a virus outbreak. However, these turned out to be false claims which The Simpsons never made. On the other hand, one wild conspiracy theory also claimed that the death of George Floyd which sparked a nationwide Black Live matter movement in the USA was also predicted by the show which was also false. One of their most infamously true conspiracy theories predicted that 20th Century Fox studios would be bought by Disney. This actually happened in 2018. As of now, The Simpsons' IP now belongs to Disney which has also brought upon a significant change in the show.

