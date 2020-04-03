HBO Starts Streaming 'The Sopranos', 'Succession' & Other Original Shows For Free

As people around the globe are pushed indoors to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many industries have stopped working completely including the entertainment industry. Though the shooting schedules are on hold, the channels and the OTT platforms are offering a wide range of entertaining content. Recently, HBO also joined the list and shared good news for their non-subscribers as many popular series will be streamed free including The Sopranos and Succession, among others.

The Sopranos Succession and other free series on HBO

Interestingly, taking to their social media handle, HBO announced that the ten of their best original series will be available for free on HBO Now and HBO Go from April 2, 2020, in stay-at-home rewards. Reportedly, the premium cable service will make nearly 500 hours of movies and TV shows available until the end of April 2020. It will include all episodes of former series The Wire, The Sopranos, Veep and Six Feet Under. It will also stream the first two seasons of current shows Barry and Succession.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

Through a series of tweets, HBO also shared that a few documentaries and movies will also avail free on the network. The list of documentaries includes The Apollo and McMillions$ among others, while the movie list has a bunch of films. Check out the list below.

These @HBODocs will also available for free:



The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

To watch these series, movies, and documentaries, the non-subscribers have to download the HBO NOW app. The non-subscribers can also visit HBONOW.com to catch them. Reportedly, cable and satellite providers will also make the content becoming available for free on TV and HBO GO.

