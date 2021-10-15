'The Tender Bar’ Trailer: Ben Affleck To Play J.R. Moehringer's Uncle In The Film; Watch

Ben Affleck is set to star in Amazon Prime's coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar. The film is a much-anticipated one and fans have been excited ever since Affleck wrapped up shooting for the film back in April this year. While fans have been waiting to see the first look of Affleck from this drama set in the 1970s, Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled its official trailer.

The George Clooney directorial, The Tender Bar, is an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name. It follows the story of a fatherless boy who grows up with his uncle. His uncle introduces him to books, due to which he develops his love for reading and writing. As he matures, he begins to write a book on his life and how his uncle helped him get through all ups and downs.

The Tender Bar trailer

The trailer begins with Charlie, essayed by Affleck, and young J.R, played by Daniel Ranieri, sitting at a dining table with their family. Affleck introduces himself to Ranieri as his only uncle and also his favourite uncle. Charlie, who works as a bartender, takes J.R. to his bar. J.R. learns lessons from his Uncle Charlie. He says, "OK, two rules. I am never gonna let you win. And I'm gonna always tell you the truth." Charlie also tells J.R. about his dad being a "deadbeat." The trailer shows J.R. was raised by his single mother and reveals how he grew fond of books. As Charlie understands J.R. was not good at sports, he asks him about some other activity that he likes. As J.R. reveals he likes reading, Charlie introduces him to a cupboard full of books. J.R. grows up and is now played by Tye Sheridan. He attends Yale in the 1980s to pursue his dream to become a writer. He also begins a relationship with one of his classmates. Watch the trailer here:

Details about The Tender Bar release date

The Tender Bar premiered internationally at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. It is set to debut in theatres on December 17 in New York, and on December 22 worldwide. The film would arrive on Amazon Prive Video next year in 2022 on January 7. Oscar-winning scriptwriter William Mohanan wrote the screenplay of this George Clooney directorial. Clooney also serves as the co-producer of the film with his partner Grant Heslov. He is bankrolling the movie under his production banner Smokehouse Pictures.

Image: Instagram/@amazonprimevideo