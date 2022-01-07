Last Updated:

'Pushpa' To 'The Tender Bar': 10 Shows And Films Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

There are many much-awaited shows and movies that are set for an OTT release on January 07, 2022, including 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Check the list here.

Nehal Gautam
new ott movies and shows release today

Image: 'Pushpa' Official Poster/A Still from 'The Tender Bar'


Many of the highly-anticipated movies and web shows are all set to hit the OTT screens today including the blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, The Tender Bar, Binti, Johnny Test: Season 2, Lakshya and many more. With the rise in COVID-19 cases all over the world, people are preferring to stay indoors and enjoy new shows and movies released on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, MX Player and others. Here's the list of much-awaited movies that are being released today.

OTT releases on January 07, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise

As the movie was released in theatres a while ago, it has already created a buzz among the audience and for those who could not watch the film in theatres, they can now enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions. 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer movie is now available to watch on Netflix. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie was released in theatres on 10 December 2021 and garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics. 

The Tender Bar

2021 American coming-of-age drama film directed by George Clooney is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video after being released in theatres on 17 December 2021. The movie features Ben Affleck as Charlie Moehringer, Tye Sheridan as JR Moehringer, Ron Livingston as future J.R. Moehringer, Daniel Ranieri as young JR Moehringer, Christopher Lloyd as Grandpa Moehringer, Lily Rabe as Dorothy Moehringer, among others. 

Johnny Test: Season 2

Johnny Test is a Canadian animated show created by Scott Fellows and developed by WildBrain. the second season of the show is now streaming on Netflix. the prominent voice artists of the series include James Arnold Taylor as Johnny Test, Hank Anchorman, Mr Mittens, Dark Vegan, Trevor Devall as Dukey, Mr Henry Teacherman, Maryke Hendrikse as Susan Test, Ian James Corlett as Hugh Test, etc. 

Binti

It is the 2021 Tanzanian drama film directed by Seko Shamte that revolves around four women characters in four chapters: Tumaini, Angel, Stella and Rose. The movie is now available to watch on Netflix. 

Anbarivu 

It is the 2022 Indian Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Aswin Raam featuring Hip-hop Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardeshi, Shivani Rajashekar, Napoleon, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath and others. It is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar from today onwards. 

Mother/Android

It is the 2021 American post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller movie featuring Chloë Grace Moretz as Georgia, Algee Smith as Sam, Linnea Gardner as Sarah, Raúl Castillo as Arthur, Oscar Wahlberg as Derrick, among others. It was earlier released on Huku and has now begun streaming on Netflix from today onwards. 

Lakshya

The movie stars Naga Shaurya as Pardhu, Jagapathi Babu as Parthasaradhi, Ketika Sharma as Rithika, Sachin Khedekar as Pardhu's grandfather and others. As the movie opened with positive reviews on 10 December 2021, it is all set to hit Netflix on 7 January 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Featuring Soha Ali Khan, Lara Bhupathi, Cyrus Sahukar, Naseeruddin Shah, Kritika Kamra and more in pivotal roles, the series has been slated to release today on the OITT platform, Zee5. 

Campus Diaries

Featuring Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma, Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore and more essaying significant roles, this college drama series is available to watch on MX Player.

