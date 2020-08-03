'The Two Mrs Carrolls' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

The Two Mrs Carrolls is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the '40s. The American mystery film, helmed by Peter Godfrey and produced by Mark Hellinger, is based on a play released in 1935 by Martin Vale. The movie revolves around an artist who develops a bond with a woman while on a vacation. As the relationship starts growing, the artist's increasingly bizarre behaviour begins to concern the woman.

The classic movie recently aired on TCM, which is one of the popular platforms for watching classic movies. The classic film features some of the most iconic actors of that era. Having said that, here is the cast of The Two Mrs Carrolls.

The Two Mrs Carrolls cast

Humphrey Bogart as Geoffrey Carroll

Humphrey Bogart essayed the role of Geoffrey Carroll in the 1947 mystery movie. The movie was filmed when Bogart's career was at its peak. It was the only film to feature Humphrey Bogart and Barbara Stanwyck together. The most challenging part, which Bogart himself once admitted, was him playing the role of an unhappy married man than the artist as the actor had tied a knot with Lauren Bacall just a few days before the shooting started.

Barbara Stanwyck as Sally Morton Carroll

Barbara Stanwyck played the role of Sally Morton Carroll in The Two Mrs Carrolls. The Two Mrs Carrolls marks the second collaboration between Barbara Stanwyck and Peter Godfrey. The other movies that the director and the actor worked on are Christmas In Connecticut (1945) and Cry Wolf (1947).

Alexis Smith as Cecily Latham

Alexis Smith is known for her works in films and stage performances. She played the role of Cecily Latham in this film. The Two Mrs Carrolls marked the second film in which Humphrey Bogart's character tries to kills Alexis Smith's character. The other film is Conflict, which released in 1945. Both the collaborations between Alexis Smith and Humphrey Bogart happened in the year 1945.

Nigel Bruce as Dr. Tuttle

William Nigel Ernle Bruce aka Nigel Bruce also plays a key role in The Two Mrs Carrolls. Bruce plays the role of Dr Tuttle in the film. The viewers got to see Bruce play a very different role as compared to his roles in films like Rebecca (1940) and Suspicion (1941).

