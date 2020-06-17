Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' And 'Deadpool' Memes To Share With Friends; See Here

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and Deadpool are two famous superhero films that have their dedicated fanbase. Green Lantern is directed by Martin Campbell and the flick features Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett and Time Robbins in lead roles.

Deadpool, directed by Tim Miller, is one of Reynolds' hit movies. The two flicks have a lot of memes that talk about the rivalry that exists between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC. Having said that, here are Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and Deadpool memes that will provide a hearty laugh.

Ryan Reynold's Green Lantern vs Deadpool memes to share

Green Lantern, the 2011 flick, received mixed reviews for various aspects. It received mixed reactions for the screenplay, portrayal of the villains, and several other factors. Despite having a cast consisting of some of the prominent actors, the film did not perform well at the box office.

However, Ryan Reynolds was praised for its performance in the flick. Ryan Reynolds essayed the role of Hal Jordon and Blake Lively essayed the role of Carol Ferris in the movie.

Green Lantern featuring Ryan Reynolds despite performing average at the box office, bagged 2010 Scream Awards for Most Anticipated Movie. Ryan Reynolds also was nominated for Teen Choice Awards and managed to bag People's Choice Awards. Blake Lively also was nominated for Teen Choice Awards for her performance in the flick.

I looked up green lantern memes and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/NMJgRaP5Kx — audrey✨ (@audreyhacker) November 3, 2015

Marvel Vs DC meme pic.twitter.com/nBLq9gbT4v — Filip Nikolic 🇷🇸 (@filipnikolic04) May 1, 2020

Check out a few more hilarious memes that aptly showcase the rivalry between Marvel and DC:

Deadpool, that released in the year 2016, is helmed by Tim Miller. The film featuring Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand in pivotal roles showcases Reynolds essaying the role of Wade Wilson. The movie earned a massive number of awards and a whopping 62 nominations.

The movie received a stupendous response and won awards for several aspects including performance, storyline, power-packed sequences, music, soundtracks and several other factors. After the release of one of the highest-grossing movies, Deadpool, numerous memes made rounds on the internet that revolved around Ryan Reynold's role in the two flicks.

If this flops it never happened pic.twitter.com/UJIs3fLVhD — BIGDAMO23 (@BIGDAMO23_) June 16, 2020

