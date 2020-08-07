'The Undoing' Trailer: Nicole Kidman's Show Is A Spine Chilling And Unsettling Thriller

Big Little Lies fame Nicole Kidman's latest television series is almost here. The makers of the much-awaited show titled The Undoing recently unveiled its brand new trailer and fans are sure going to be thrilled seeing it. The Undoing, which sees Kidman reuniting with Big Little Lies writer David E Kelley, is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz 's novel You Should Have Known, and stars Hugh Grant as well.

HBO and Sky Atlantic gave viewers a first look at the spine chilling thriller before the six-part drama release this October, encouraging audiences to "discover the mystery."

"Status can not protect secrets," said alongside the trailer Sky TV's official Twitter account. The trailer shows how Nicole’s character is being followed by some unknown people, courtroom scenes, lingering helicopter shots and much more. Watch the trailer below.

Seeing the trailer, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Fans could not stop gushing over how happy they are to once again see Nicole in the television show. They went on to praise her for her acting skills and hard work. Netizens also went on to say that they can’t wait for the show to release. Take a look at a few comments below.

Nicole Kidman always delivers when it comes to TV 👏🏻👏🏻 #TheUndoing https://t.co/JnRlapOaaS — Kris (@Krissykins1) August 6, 2020

About the show

The Undoing sees Nicole Kidman reuniting with David E. Kelley, the producer of the Emmy-winning Big Little Lies, and stars alongside Hugh Grant. The story focuses on Nicole's Grace Fraser, a highly successful therapist, her husband Jonathan, played by acclaimed pediatric oncologist Hugh and her son attending an elite private school in New York.

Their life seems fine but when Jonathan goes missing, a tragic death hits the headlines, a partner is missing and the life of Grace starts to crumble with a series of revelations. As public interest escalates in their lives, and Grace starts to crumble, she attempts to restore life for herself and her child. The show will premiere on Sky Atlantic & Now TV on October 26, 2020. There have also been speculations that The Undoing is going to be the most talked-about show this autumn and fans can’t wait to see it.

