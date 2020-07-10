Brad Pitt' 'Mr And Mrs Smith' Trivia: Nicole Kidman Was Originally Cast For Angelina' Part

Brad Pitt is a popular Hollywood actor who is known for many hit movies starting with Fight Club to his latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Apart from being a versatile actor, he is also known for producing many award-winning films in his career. He has also been famous for all his link-ups with his costars.

Brad Pitt who was married to ex-wife Angelina Jolie for a while did a movie titled Mr & Mrs Smith where both of them were rumoured to have fallen in love while shooting this film. Read on to know about some interesting trivia from the film.

Brad Pitt's Mr and Mrs Smith trivia

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt featured in the film Mr and Mrs Smith as a married couple. Post that, the film titled By the Sea is their second film as a married couple which was released after almost a decade.

Reportedly, Brad Pitt left the project once Nicole Kidman dropped out, however, he joined back when he learnt about Angelina Jolie signing for the role.

Benjamin Danz who is played by Adam Brody in Mr & Mrs Smith could be seen wearing a Fight Club shirt. Brad had actually starred in the film Fight Club back in 1999.

It is said that the original script of this film was actually the thesis of writer Simon Kinberg, who wrote this for his Masters in Fine Arts as his thesis project.

Nicole Kidman was originally cast as Mrs Smith. After this, reportedly Eva Green, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Cate Blanchett were approached for the role. Even Gwen Stefani auditioned for the role of Mrs Smith.

For the casting of John Smith, Johnny Depp was originally considered. However, he could not commit to the film as he was overworked with his other movies during 2005.

Angela Bassett was actually cast as Brad's boss in the movie but in the final cut, her scenes were cut from the film. However, the voice that one can hear in the film is hers. One can spot her giving instructions of Brad's next assignment to him.

After this film, Angelina Jolie played spy/assassin roles in many movies including Wanted (2008), The Tourist (2010), and Salt (2010).

The chemistry Pitt shares with Angelina Jolie in the movie is what made the movie so popular. The film's plot is based on the lives of a married couple who are secretly assassins. Mishaps ensue when they are assigned a mission to kill each other. Besides Jolie's role as a secret agent, Pitt's character of a charming assassin steals the show. Brad Pitt played the role of John Smith, Angelina Jolie was seen as Jane Smith, Vince Vaughn as Eddie, Adam Brody as Benjamin "The Tank" Danz and Kerry Washington as Jasmine in the film.

