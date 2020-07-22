Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Allowed To Quarantine At Their Holiday Home In Sutton Forest

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have reportedly been in quarantine in Sydney after flying back from the United Stated on Tuesday. According to a report by a news daily, the couple along with their two daughters were allowed to quarantine in their holiday home in Sutton Forest. The premier of New South Wales reportedly said that the cast and crew had not been given an exemption but were allowed to quarantine at a different location as the hotel quarantine facility is being used to accommodate other travellers returning from overseas. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Nicole Kidman and Keith in Sydney

Nicole Kidman is currently gearing up for the shoot of her mini-series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which is expected to be shot at different locations in NSW. According to a news report, an agreement had been drafted between the federal government, NSW government, and the Screen Australia to allow the cast to quarantine in Australia at an unspecified facility.

The Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian was of the opinion that NSW has been successful so far because they have been following strictly ruled regarding quarantine and in turn, curbing the spread. Berejiklian revealed that there is a strict quarantine and the question is only about where the cast and crew have been quarantining. She also added that the whole crew has been staying at one hotel.

Read Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, & Idris Elba To Narrate Episodes In HBO Max's A World Of Calm

Also read Brad Pitt' 'Mr And Mrs Smith' Trivia: Nicole Kidman Was Originally Cast For Angelina' Part

Gladys Berejiklian also clarified that there is no exemption for anybody from the quarantine. According to the rules set in NSW, everyone returning from overseas has to stay in the pre-arranged hotel accommodation in strict quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions are made only for people on medical, health, and compassionate grounds, which is properly assessed by a dedicated team of senior clinicians. She also said that this team works towards creating a balance between the need of the people returned from overseas and the health of the community.

Read Keanu Reeves To Introduce A Demi-god Warrior With His Debut 12-issue Comic Book Series

Also read Tom Cruise Movies Quiz: Check Out How Much You Know About The 'Mission Impossible' Star

Image Courtesy: Nicole Kidman's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.