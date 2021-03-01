'The United States Vs Billie Holiday': Netizens React To Andra Day's Win At Golden Globes

American actor Andra Day bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 78th Golden Globe Awards that were held on February 28, for her role in The United States Vs Billie Holiday. Twitterati was elated as soon as the win was announced and agree that the actor deserved it. Andra’s win also goes down in history as she becomes the second Black woman to win the award. Read along to have a look at the reactions on the win as well as some Twitter reviews of the movie.

The United States Vs Billie Holiday: Twitter reviews and reactions to Golden Globes win

The United States Vs Billie Holiday released on February 26, 2021, on Hulu and among amazing reviews by audiences, the movie has also started bagging awards. The biopic was led by Andra Day in the titular role of Billie Holiday and the actor has received the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes 2021. The movie also had its song Tigress and Tweed sung by Andra, nominated for Best Original Song Award.

Congratulations to Andra Day (@AndraDayMusic) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - The United States vs. Billie Holiday (@USvsBillie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0GqLiftZih — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Although some fans are saying that Viola Davis deserved the award more than Andra, most of them are glad to see the latter win for her performance in the biopic. Viola Davis was nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Award for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Andra’s win.

Congratlations! You were born to play this Role and you didn't disappoint! ❤️🍾 — Faulkner Payton (@mypaytonplace) March 1, 2021

I love the sad white tears at the helm of an extraordinary black and well deserved win. Especially at the conclusion of black history month. Look at God! #BlackHistoryMonth #AndraDay — I’m not a regular teacher, I’m a cool teacher.✨🦋 (@CandidlyLericka) March 1, 2021

Well done my lady, well done! — Susan Steel (@mrsjbs4th) March 1, 2021

Take a look at some of The United States Vs Billie Holiday reviews

If there’s a movie to watch now...besides Minari (another must see) #USvsBillieHoliday is one to add to your list https://t.co/fJwxFwmYf0 — katheraptor (@katguimapang) March 1, 2021

Well. I just finished #USvsBillieHoliday only to learn Andra Day has won the Golden Globe for her uncanny performance. This is amazing! The bookies had Carey Mulligan overtaking Viola Davis for this award. 👏🏾 — Lady Olenna Flyrell (@_Elle_Spencer_) March 1, 2021

#USvsBillieHoliday was soooooooo good omg !! 10/10 recommend! — Tyler Warrior (@tylerdwarrior) March 1, 2021

certain parts of The United States vs. Billie Holiday were hard to watch, nonetheless a great performance by Andra Day #USvsBillieHoliday — Warren Parker (@waparker536) March 1, 2021

More about The United States Vs Billie Holiday

The movie is a biopic based on the life of Billie Holiday, who was an American jazz and swing singer. It was adapted from the book, Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs written by Johann Hari and was directed by Lee Daniels and starred Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, as well as Garrett Hedlund along with Andra Day. It has music by Kris Bowers and had its cinematography led by Andrew Dunn.

