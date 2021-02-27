'The United States Vs Billie Holiday' Cast: Know About Actors And The Characters They Play

The United States vs. Billie Holiday released on Hulu, on Friday, February 26, 2021. The movie is an official adaptation of the book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs authored by Johann Hari. The movie is directed by filmmaker Lee Daniels. Read along to have a look at The United States vs Billie Holiday cast.

The United States vs Billie Holiday cast

Andra Day

Andra Day plays the lead role of Billie Holiday in the movie. The actor is also a singer-songwriter and made her music debut with the album Cheers to the Fall, in 2015 and landed at number 48 US Billboard chart. The album was nominated for Best R&B Album and the album's main single, Rise Up was nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. The actor has also been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama as well as Best Original Song for her performance of Billie Holiday.

Trevante Nemour Rhodes

Rhodes plays the role of James Fletcher in the movie. The actor has a number of awards and accolades to his name and went on to get critical acclaim for playing the character of Chiron in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. The actor has also been a skilled track and field sprinter in his youth.

Natasha Lyonne

The cast of United States vs Billie Holiday includes Natasha playing the role of Tallulah Bankhead. The actor is also a director, writer and producer. She played the role of Nicky Nicholas in the comedy-drama series Orange Is The New Black and went on to get the Primetime Emmy nomination for her work in it. She has been nominated thrice for the Primetime Emmy Awards, for playing Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll. Lyonne is also known for playing Jessica in the American Pie franchise.

Garrett John Hedlund

Garrett also features in the cast of United States vs Billie Holiday. He plays the role of Harry J. Anslinger. The actor made his debut in the film, Patroclus and played the younger cousin of Brad Pitt’s character Achilles. Some of his other widely known movies include Troy, Friday Night Lights, Four Brothers, Eragon, Death Sentence. Tron: Legacy, Country Strong, On The Road, Inside Llewyn Davis, Unbroken, Pan, Mudbound and Triple Frontier.

