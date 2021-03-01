Golden Globes 2021 Winners Full List: 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Schitt's Creek' Win Big

The 78th Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony happened yesterday on February 28 honouring and recognising the pools of talent and content the American entertainment industry has to offer. The show was held virtually this time due to the current ongoing pandemic and was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Tina and Amy returned back as hosts for the fourth time this year and hosted one of the most memorable nights in Hollywood. Let's take a look at the Golden Globes 2021 winners who took the prestigious award home.

Golden Globes 2021 winners full list

The Golden Globes goes to

Movie Awards

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Borat Subsequent Movie film

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care a Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Movie film

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director – Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Soul

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Minari

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste for Soul

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: "Io Si," The Life Ahead

Television Awards

Best Television Series – Drama: The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture: The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture: Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama: Emma Corrin for The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama: Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role: John Boyega for Small Axe

Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lea

Cecil B. deMille Award: Jane Fonda

