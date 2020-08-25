'The Vanished' Filming Location Where All The Major Scenes Were Shot

Directed and written by Peter Facinelli, The Vanished is a mystery thriller movie released back in February of 2020. The movie stars Anne Heche and Thomas Jane as the two main leads. The Vanished is a dark film that follows the story of a married couple that decides to take matters into their own hands after their young daughter goes missing during a camping trip. The couple soon loses their sanity and they let paranoia control all their actions. Here is The Vanished filming location that was used during the filming of the movie.

'The Vanished 2020' filming location

The Vanished, starring Anne Heche and Thomas Jane, was mostly filmed outdoors in the wilderness of the Alabama woods, according to IMDb. Most of the scenes in the film are shot in a makeshift camp at the Alabama Woods. The set location is near Tuscaloosa, which is also used in a few scenes of the film.

'The Vanished 2020' plot

The Vanished follows the story of Wendy and Paul, a couple that goes on a family vacation with their ten-year-old daughter. However, their camping trip in the wilderness soon takes a dark turn when their daughter, Taylor, goes missing without a trace. When the police fail to help Wendy and Paul, the couple decides that they will look for their daughter by themselves.

The Vanished makes the viewer question every single character from the very beginning. However, the ending has an unexpected twist that gets most people by surprise. Various characters, like the camp manager, the couple's neighbors, and a mysterious stranger in the woods, are suspects in the case and seemingly have motive to kidnap Wendy and Paul's daughter.

The stranger is injured and possibly a criminal, while the neighbors are trying to have their own kids but are unable to do so. Meanwhile, the camp manager is a child molester who has a secret cabin full of illegal videos of children. Paul and Wendy end up killing most of their suspects after they let their paranoia get the better of them.

However, in the end, it is revealed that every suspect was a red herring and that Taylor had died seven years ago. The police find out the truth after the call Paul's brother, who informs them that the couple is mentally ill. Paul and Wendy were having a joint manic episode where they were reliving their daughter's death.

