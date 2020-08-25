Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Prepare For Parenthood, Latter’s Mother Shares Tips

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are all set to become parents this year. The couple sent their fans into a frenzy when they announced that they are going down the family way and are all geared up to welcome a baby girl. Zayn and Gigi are also turning to the latter's mother, Yolanda Hadid for some parental advice.

Gigi Hadid's mother to give her parental tips

According to a news report in E! News, the couple has selected the finishings for the nursery of their baby girl. They are turning to Yolanda for some guidance regarding all the queries before welcoming their child. Zayn and Gigi are also going through some parenting books. The couple is extremely excited about this new phase in their life and is enjoying being in this pre-parenthood phase together. Yolanda had also revealed to a source close to the publication that her daughter is due in September.

Gigi Hadid on how she hid her baby bump

In a recent Instagram live session with activist Sophia Roe, the model who had kept her pregnancy under wraps spilled the beans from her pregnancy diaries and spoke about her experiences. During the session, a curious fan had enquired Gigi about how she kept her baby bump under wraps. Responding to the query, she revealed that a baggy jumpsuit helped her hide her baby bump during the first few months. The model also gave a glimpse to the fan of a left-angled pose.

During the live stream, the supermodel was seen sitting on a brown wicker chair. Tying her blonde hair into a sleek bun, Gigi appeared to be wearing little to no makeup. The model had also donned a Khaki-coloured jumpsuit for the virtual session. The supermodel also spoke about issues like racial inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement and shared her thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at the video of Gigi's interaction with Sophia.

Talking about Gigi's relationship with Zayn, after officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and rang in the New Year together. In January 2020, the two also celebrated Zayn Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. After months of speculations about their rekindled romance and paparazzi photos of the two hanging out together, Gigi confirmed her relationship with Zayn by sharing an adorable V-Day post.

