'Harry Potter' Actor Scarlett Byrne And Hubby Cooper Hefner Welcome Their First Child

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne recently announced the arrival of her new-borne. She welcomed her baby with husband Cooper Hefner. Scarlett Byrne played the role of a Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter series. Cooper Hefner is the son of late actor Hugh Hefner, the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine. Scarlett Byrne’s husband shared this news on his Instagram account.

Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hafner welcome first child

Cooper Hefner shared the news on his Instagram account. He also shared a few pictures of their newborn. Along with the post, he also shared that at 5:32 pm this afternoon, Scarlett Byrne and he welcomed their daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. He further added that the couple is overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy.

He shared the picture of the newborn who wore a beautiful hairband. He also shared a picture of Scarlett Byrne, who was seen wearing a face mask. Cooper Hefner’s Instagram account was flooded with messages from the couple's celebrity friends.

Scarlett Byrne’s co-star from Harry potter, Evanna Lynch was amongst the few celebrities who congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Oh my goodness she’s perfecccct!!! 😭💗 congratulations!!!" (sic). Other celebrities who congratulated the couple were Jefferey Ross, Jackie Emerson and James Duke Mason.

Scarlett Byrne has been a part of the Harry Potter series and has also worked for several other TV series. The actor is most popular for her role as Lexi in the TV series, Falling Skies. She also gained immense popularity as Nora Hildegard from The Vampire Diaries. She also played a lead role in the movie Skybound.

Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hefner

Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hefner began dating in August 2015, according to reports by Yahoo News. The couple tied a knot in November 2019, at a registry office in Ventura, California. In March, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

