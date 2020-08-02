'Derry Girls' Will Be Coming Back For Season 3; Know All About The BAFTA-nominated Series

Popular comedy show Derry Girls has been renewed for one more season. After two successful seasons, Derry Girls will return with Derry Girls season 3. The BAFTA-nominated series will most definitely return for another season on channel 4. However, the audiences might have to wait a little longer than expected. According to reports, Derry Girls season 3 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Derry Girls season 3 was supposed to resume filming in June 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot of the show remains suspended and hence a delay has been expected. One of the members Angela Scanlon in a podcast stated that the cast of Derry Girls was excited to start filming and get back together. However, the shooting has been put on hold. The cast members were reportedly looking forward to seeing the scripts because they haven’t yet peeked through the upcoming episodes.

The writer of Derry Girls, Lisa McGee in March revealed that she is penning the script for Derry Girls season 3. She also assured her fans that they are ‘plotting’ and asked her fans to not worry about the future of the show. Confirming that the shoot has been pushed back, the writer stated that they are waiting for it to be safe before they start shooting again. She claims that there is a lot of stuff to work through ones the shoot resumes.

The cast of Derry Girls

Derry Girl season 3 will include many characters from the previous seasons. The lead characters from Derry Girls will be seen reprising their roles in the third season as well. According to reports, the cast of Derry Girls season 3 includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn; Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire; Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin; Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon in major roles.

Despite Ardell O’Hanlon making a cameo in the second season of Derry Girls, it has not been known if she will reprise her role and be a part of the cast of Derry Girl season 3. McGee, while talking to an entertainment portal, had previously expressed her enthusiasm about wanting to add Dara O’Briain in the cast of Derry Girls season 3. Dara O’Briain is known for her stellar screen presence and her well-timed comedy.

Derry Girls is a British sitcom which first premiered in January-February 2018. The show is created and written by Lisa McGee and produced by Hat Trick Productions. The second season of the series premiered in March-April 2019.

