The Walking Dead: The World Beyond Trailer Out; All You Need To Know

The Walking Dead had ten seasons, and now the trailer of the spin-off series of the horror-thriller is finally out. As soon as it hit the internet, the netizens have gone crazy. Fans were eagerly waiting to know what will be the name of the spin-off. After a long wait, the showrunner Scott Gimble revealed the name by posting the picture of the script of the show on his social media account.

The trailer

The first season of this spin-off horror series will be called The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. The show will be featuring the life after a decade of the Zombie Apocalypse. This horror show will focus on the life of two female protagonists and a few survivors trying to find meaning in life after the significant scary event. The part of the two female protagonists will be played by Alexa Monsour who has also worked in a famous TV series The Resident, and Aliyah Royale who was last seen in The Red Line.

As the storyline of the spin-off series will move forward, the young stars will grow into heroes fight the dead walkers. Some will be turned into Zombies or villains, and some will be lost. This has been creating a lot of suspense in the TV world. The first episode bears the name "Brave" as per the post made by Scott Gimble.

The trailer features Julia Ormond, who is playing the part of a charismatic leader who leads the team of people who fight against the Zombies. In the trailer, Julia is heard saying "We are the last light of the world, we are the last hope." The first episode is set to premiere in Spring 2020.

