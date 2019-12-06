The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Excited For Role In The Upcoming Television Series

Henry Cavill who has portrayed the character of Superman in the movie Man Of Steel is excited to play the character of Geralt in the new upcoming TV series, The Witcher. Apart from it, he has also done movies like Mission impossible, Justice League where he played phenomenal roles. Let us see the success behind The Witcher.

The success behind The Witcher

The Witcher series premiers on Netflix on 20th December. The Witcher was a huge success deriving from its novels and short stories written by the polish author Andrej Sapkowski. It also became an international hit when the series got adapted into a video game developed by CD Projekt Red. It was also the game of the year in 2015.

The trailer of the TV series

Henry Cavill is seen showing the same intensity in the trailer of The Witcher with some great fighting scenes that fans expect from the character. In the trailer, he shows off his fighting abilities with a sword. Here is the trailer of the upcoming TV show.

On the work front

Henry Cavill said that there are plans for Man of Steel 2, although nothing is confirmed. He also said that there are many stories that are yet to be told. He wants to get into stories that have deep connections to the comic books and wants to do justice to the role of Superman. Until then let us wait for any official announcements.

