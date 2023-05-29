The Witcher Casting Director Sophie Holland Makes Startling Announcement Ahead Of Season 3

Season 3, Volume 1, of popular web series The Witcher, will be releasing will be releasing on OTT on June 29. Ahead of the new season's release, casting director Sophie Holland dropped a bombshell. Holland revealed that season 5 of the highly-anticipated show is already in the development stage. Filming for the fourth season of The Witcher will also begin soon.

In a conversation with Deadline, Sophie Holland spoke about the fifth season of The Witcher being in the works. She also talked the fourth season of the show, and Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia, which was earlier being played by Henry Cavill. The casting director was also asked about Henry Cavill's exit from the show. However, she remained tight-lipped about the matter. A fifth season being underway vouches for the popularity and success of the web series.

More on The Witcher season 3

The Witcher Season 3 has been divided into two parts. Fans will watch Henry Cavill for the last time, portraying the role of Geralt of Rivia. Post his departure, Liam Hemsworth will fill his shoes to play the role of the silver-haired demon or monster slayer. "We are just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth", Sophie told Deadline.

What is The Witcher about?

The show, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The show is based on the book by the same name and deals with the adventures of Geralt. The story is set in a fantasy world named The Continent and portrays encounters between Geralt and other supernatural creatures. In the series, Geralt not only deals with monsters, but also faces political scheming, personal issues and prejudices. On his quest to fulfil his destiny, Geralt's life also gets entangled with princesses, sorceresses and other supernatural characters.