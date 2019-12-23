'The Witcher' Review: Fans Hail Henry Cavill Starrer For Top-notch Action Sequences

The Witcher is a web television series by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for popular 0TT platform Netflix. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and MyAnna Buring with others. The show is based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series was released on December 20, 2019. Before it aired, the show was compared to Game Of Thrones. Read to know what audiences have to say about it:

Also Read | The Witcher: All You Need To Know About The Cast And Plotline Of The Netflix Series

The Witcher Twitter review

Started and finished watching #thewitcher yesterday, 8/10! I loved it all, the fight scenes, the character development and how the story was cleverly weaved together, hoping its going to be the new #gameofthrones (but with a better ending 😇) #thewitcherreview #TheWitcherNetflix — Amy (@amyy_stevenson1) December 22, 2019

#TheWitcher is a good dose of fantasy after #GameofThrones. Spectacular action sequences, lots of gore, and interesting characters. #TheWitcherReview #GeraltOfRivia — Ridhz (@watcherofseries) December 21, 2019

The writing made me feel like I was having pointless side quest dialogue with an NPC. If there's one thing Henry Cavill is good at, it's not having a personality. This is no successor to GoT. #thewitcherreview — Raj Bains (@RealRajBains) December 21, 2019

Also Read | The Witcher Trailer Fan Reactions On The Henry Cavill Starrer

I’m completely hooked on #TheWitcher. I never thought it would happen that Cavill could actually win me over. Tho low-key the Bard is the best character. — Shannon Plante (@ShannonZKiller) December 22, 2019

Crying because I just finished season 1 of #TheWitcher and I need more! #HenryCavill is so good as #GeraltofRivia but #AnyaChalotra as #Yennefer is the absolute best! pic.twitter.com/PzOGHrtS4R — The Girl With The Dragon Ball Z Tattoo (@dearhenrylee) December 23, 2019

Definitely worth the watch. I'll need to rewatch just incase I missed something. So good! Cast, plot, special effects on point. Looking forward to Season 2!!!#TheWitcher #TheWitcherNetflix https://t.co/ZAVMPyUP3T — Cj Lee 💫 (@the_cjlee) December 23, 2019

Also Read | The Witcher Star Freya Allan Talks About Her Bizarre And Confusing Casting

I both really enjoyed & was also second hand embarrassed by The Witcher. Some things are so good, & some other things are just so bad. I honestly think this show would be awful for people w/no knowledge of any outside material. I had a hard time keeping up w/time. #TheWitcher — lezzerleee (@lezzerleee) December 23, 2019

BRUH....Henry Cavill is AMAZING as Geralt! The action scenes are TOP NOTCH! There’s thing I don’t like, of course but overall this is already a quality series I’m excited for!✅ #TheWitcher #HenryCavill #GeraltofRivia pic.twitter.com/tMyaElksAZ — Derrick’sCinemaJose📸 (@TheDerrickwelch) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Meet Anya Chalotra, The Indian-origin Actor To Star In Netflix's 'The Witcher'

The Witcher

The show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than monsters and beasts. But when destiny throws him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a special gift, the three must learn to navigate independently the increasingly unstable Continent. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, while Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are seen as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla/Ciri, respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.