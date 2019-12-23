The Debate
'The Witcher' Review: Fans Hail Henry Cavill Starrer For Top-notch Action Sequences

Television News

'The Witcher' is a recently released show on Netflix starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan. Read to know what the audience has to say about it.

The Witcher

The Witcher is a web television series by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for popular 0TT platform Netflix. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and MyAnna Buring with others. The show is based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series was released on December 20, 2019. Before it aired, the show was compared to Game Of Thrones. Read to know what audiences have to say about it:

The Witcher Twitter review

A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on

The Witcher

The show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than monsters and beasts. But when destiny throws him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a special gift, the three must learn to navigate independently the increasingly unstable Continent. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, while Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are seen as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla/Ciri, respectively.

 

 

KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED