The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Reveals THIS Is How He Likes Gaming

Henry Cavill has always been open about his love for gaming and The Witcher star has proved his loyalty to PC gaming over consoles. In a recent interview with a news publishing house, Cavill said that he prefers using the PC over the console for games. According to the star, his father got him into PC gaming when he was a child, and he thinks that it is still his platform of choice. Henry revealed that he bought custom-built PCs in the past but still hasn’t taken the leap to make one but that he’d like to try it “as soon as (he gets) the time and the bravery.” He also mentioned that he is a fan of Witcher 3 and it also helped him prepare for the TV series lead role, Geralt of Rivia. Read more to know about the popular gaming series, The Witcher.

The Witcher gaming series

The Witcher franchise has been one of the most popular and prominent gaming series for a long time. The gaming franchise took on fresh start when CD Projekt Red released The Witcher in 2007. But The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt of the year 2015, was the one which rocketed to its current status as a pop culture phenomenon. The Witcher 3 was successful enough to give CD Projekt Red the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity entirely depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

