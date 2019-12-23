'The Witcher' Season 2 Confirmed For 2021, Henry Cavil To Return As Gerald Of Rivia

Just days after the release of Netflix's The Wicher, fans are already demanding and looking forward to season 2. The good news is that The Witcher has already been renewed for a second season which means that fans of Henry Cavil's portrayal of Gerald of Rivia can look forward to seeing more of the White Wolf.

Season 2 in the pipeline

While there is no release date for season two just yet but Showrunner Lauren S Hissrich already confirmed that there will be a second season, the renewal for a second season was announced on November 13, 2019, which is a full five weeks before The Witcher season one even dropped meaning that even before its worldwide release Netflix already predicted that The Witcher would be a smashing hit with the fans.

According to sources, filming and production for season two is supposed to begin in early 2020 with a release date sometime in 2021. It has also been confirmed that Henry Cavil will be returning as Geralt of Rivia as well as Anya Chalotra who plays the sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan who plays Cirilla.

Read: The Witcher Star Freya Allan Talks About Her Bizarre And Confusing Casting

Read: 'The Witcher' Reviews Promise It To Be Another Binge-Worthy Series By Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher is based on a series of books that have also inspired a widely popular video game franchise of the same name. There is a lot of source material from which the writers of the show can draw upon. Hissrich has been quoted saying that season two will be much more intense.

The Witcher season 1

The show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than monsters and beasts. But when destiny throws him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a special gift, the three must learn to navigate independently the increasingly unstable Continent. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, while Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are seen as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla/Ciri, respectively.

Started and finished watching #thewitcher yesterday, 8/10! I loved it all, the fight scenes, the character development and how the story was cleverly weaved together, hoping its going to be the new #gameofthrones (but with a better ending 😇) #thewitcherreview #TheWitcherNetflix — Amy (@amyy_stevenson1) December 22, 2019

Read: The Witcher: All You Need To Know About The Cast And Plotline Of The Netflix Series

Read: 'The Witcher' Review: Fans Hail Henry Cavill Starrer For Top-notch Action Sequences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.