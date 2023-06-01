Supergirl Sasha Calle Recalls The Time She Met Henry Cavill: To Me, That Meant...

Actress Sasha Calle will be playing Supergirl in the upcoming movie The Flash. She recently disclosed that Superman actor Henry Cavill gave her a thumbs up for essaying the character of the Girl of Steel. Sasha met Cavill after shooting for The Flash and the actor praised her portrayal of the role. Notably, Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman any longer in DC Universe films.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Supergirl actress said, "Yes, I met him. I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel." She further said that Cavill was very kind and it was a great experience meeting him. The actress even asked him whether she had made him proud. Cavill responded that she had done a phenomenal job. Sasha excitedly recalls, "I think, to me, that meant the world because it is Henry Cavill."

(Image: Supergirl, a character from upcoming movie The Flash. Source: @nightwaynes/Twitter)

Henry Cavill on not returning as Superman in DCU movies

Henry Cavill released a statement on his Instagram announcing that he won't be returning in his role as Superman. He stated, "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman." Further, he wished the best to James Gunn and Peter as they had a big universe to build. Cavill concluded saying that his turn to wear the Superman cape had passed and that it had been a "fun ride".

(Image: Henry Cavill in the role of Superman. Source: @gouuden/Twitter)

The who and when of upcoming film The Flash

The Flash is all set to hit the big screen on June 16, 2023. The film is helmed by Andres Muschietti. The star cast of the film includes Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, and Maribel Verdu. Other cast members include Rudy Mancuso and Ron Livingston.