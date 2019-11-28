Target Thanksgiving Hours: Will Target Be Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is celebrated widely on various dates in the United States, Canada and also some of the Caribbean islands and also Liberia. Thanksgiving began as the day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. Thanksgiving is also the festival of thanking and gifting others. People are always on the lookout for deals during the Thanksgiving season. Target is a one-stop-shop for all such deals.

Also Read: Shane Nigam's Troubles Mount; Producers' Association Bans Ishq Actor, Cancels Two Movies

Also Read: Gippy Grewal To Get Back With Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla For Carry On Jatta 3

Target shoppers will be able to hit their favourite store even on Thanksgiving night. The Target store will be open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving, Thursday i.e November 28. The store will be open until 1 am on Friday on November 29. Target will reopen on Friday morning at 7 am.

About the Black Friday offer, Target shoppers who will be spending $50 in stores or even online on November 29 will get a 20 per cent off coupon which can be redeemed online as well as in stored from December 3 through December 14. Another benefit of shopping with Target is that the customers can get free shipping on Target's online shopping site. Target.com

Here are some of the unmissable deals on Target

Google Home Mini which is priced at $20.

Activation of the iPhone 11 line on AT&T or Verizon. It comes with a $200 Target Gift Card.

Activation of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10, and Note 10 at AT&T or Verizon. This also comes with a $400 Target Gift Card.

Activation of Samsung Galaxy S10e at AT&T or Verizon. It comes with a $200 Target Gift Card

Amazon Echo Dot which is priced at $22.

Nintendo Switch Games: Mario Aces, Mario Odyssey, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 ($30 off)

Xbox One X Bundle (includes Gears of War 5 and $40 Gift Card) - $349 ($150 off)

Playstation 4 Bundle (includes The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn) - $200

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Grand Plans Of The Makers To Launch Munna Badnaam Hua Ft. Salman Khan

Also Read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?