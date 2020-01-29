Tom Hiddleston Shares BTS Prep Clip For 'Loki'; Fans React To The Video

On January 28, 2020, Tom Hiddleston took to his official social media handle to post a video. It is related to his upcoming television series, and fans are loving it, as it is one of the most anticipated marvel shows. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ |'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Show Starts Casting Call; Looks For Actors To Play Targaryens

Tom Hiddleston shares a video of his upcoming project and fans react to it

Tom Hiddleston took to his Instagram handle to post a video, which featured himself. In the video, the actor is seen wearing an all-black outfit. He is seen tied to ropes as he jumps and lands on a green coloured soft pad. In the video, he lands on his arms and then on his face. It is captioned “Prep is going really well.” The hashtag on the post includes ‘Loki’.

For the unversed, Tom Hiddleston’s character of Loki died in Marvel’s Infinity War. It was a canon moment, but he reprised his role in Avengers: End Game. Though, in this film, he was seen playing the role of Loki from the past. The timelines get disrupted in this film, leading to various changes in the timelines, and giving birth to new timelines. In one such timeline, Loki manages to escape with the ‘space stone’, an ancient relic with immeasurable power. Fans had speculated that Loki will be back on the big screen, but nothing was confirmed at first.

“I have a tendency to break rules and shake things up. I would say that with me people never know what is real and what is “illusion”. And I like that because reality is relative.”



― Nuno R.#LokiLiterature #Loki pic.twitter.com/x4GR0luO8R — 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒂✨#TeamLoki (@MischiefAndFun) January 29, 2020

☁️¹__:: wᥱlcomᥱ to my plαcᥱ!#LOKI​: I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again.



♡ ꜜ﹫click to enter. ₊✩ pic.twitter.com/nD8rwcqrfT — 𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘢 𝙧𝙖𝙧𝙚 ◟̽◞̽ (@inmheadstyles) January 29, 2020

The #LOKI Series is beginning filming.

It’s still the same 2012 Loki who took the Tesseract during the Avengers time heist. It’s been said that Enchantress from the comics will play a love interest. pic.twitter.com/YsbLPxJnxb — Austin Bogar (@MagicHandz) January 29, 2020

READ |Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update: Aman’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Him

READ |Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts An ‘insta-antakshari’ Sitting In A Bath Tub, Fans Jump Aboard

Marvel and Disney then went on to announce several TV shows that included Wanda and Vision, and Loki. The show is said to air on Disney+ and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Marvel Studio’s President Kevin Feige, at the San Diego Comic-Con last year, stated that he gets a lot of questions related to Loki. He also said that the questions he gets asked more than any other in Endgame was, where did Loki go and what happened to him. He then went on to say that the upcoming series will answer all those questions.

READ |Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' First-look Gets Fans Hyped; Check Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.