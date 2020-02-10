The Debate
Liam Hemsworth's Adorable Pictures With His Pet Dogs Will Make Your Day

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth is an animal-lover in true sense of the word. Take a look at some of the posts he shared on Instagram with his adorable pet dogs

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who always makes headlines for his stellar perfpormances and also his much controversial personal life.  Liam will be next seen in the Most Dangerous Game, a new thriller series on Netflix.  Liam Hemsworth made headlines quite a few times lately, for his marriage and divorce with popstar Miley Cyrus. The Isn't It Romantic actor is rumoured to be dating Gabriella Brooks. Liam Hemsworth is known for his stellar performances in films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Movie 'Arkansas' And All You Need To Know About The Crime Drama

Within a short span, the dapper actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in Hollywood. Liam Hemsworth is quite active on social media and has a massive fanbase of over 14.2 million followers on Instagram. We can't fail to notice Liam Hemsworth's adorable pictures with his pet dogs. Liam is an animal-lover and often shares adorable posts with his pets be it his pigs, bulls or dogs on social media. Take a look at some super-cute Liam Hemsworth's photos with his pet dogs.

These photos of Liam Hemsworth with his pet dogs are simply adorable

Liam  Hemsworth has over seven dogs and his social media is filled with pictures of him and his faithful dogs. Liam shares a close bond with his pet and it is quite evident from these photos. Take a look-

Liam enjoying fun-time with his dog at the beachside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Liam shares a cute moment with his pet dog Dora

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Obsession With Black And White Photos Is Evident From THESE Posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Liam with his naughty pet dog Tani whom he fondly calls 'Little Brown' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Split With Liam Hemsworth Has Surprisingly Made NO Dent In Her NET WORTH

Liam's dog sleeping in his arms 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Liam's pet seems to be in a bad mood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth-Miley Cyrus' Long Battle Before Divorce; Know Details

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
