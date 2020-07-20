'Thor' Takes Over Twitter As Fans Discuss The Character's 'fat' Arc In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Recently, Twitterati indulged into an interesting discussion, as they compared their anticipation for three movies namely, Thor: Love and Thunder, John Wick Four and The Spider-Verse 2. In no time, Chris Hemsworth's character 'Thor' began to trend on Twitter, as fans got into lengthy discussions on Chris Hemsworth’s much-loved character and his 'destroyed' arc in Avengers: Endgame. Many fans on Twitter approved and loved the idea of Fat Thor, however, others disapproved of the 'fat-shaming'. Take a look at how fans reacted to a ‘Fat Thor’, which was first shown in Avengers: Endgame:

I had a dream that Starlord got fat in Endgame instead of Thor. He had to use his weight to stand on a switch that opened a door. Behind the door was Aubrey Plaza. Her power was turning herself into weapons that Starlord could use. She turned into a bench so he could rest. — Segway_Ruins (@Segway_Ruins) July 19, 2020

Rewatching Avengers wondering when they’re going to pull up and fix the BS we’re in right now. Fat Thor. The Raccon. Somebody. — Duchess of Wakanda @HRComedy (@hadiyah) July 18, 2020

I love fat, drunk Thor even better. I'm not even kidding. I wanna rub his big 'ol Buddha belly. — MajickCatMojo (@MajickCatMojo) July 18, 2020

Can someone explain to me why Thor’s journey in Endgame is highly criticized & yet Spiderverse did literally the same thing & is praised? I love both these movies & both of these characters so I find the similarities between the two but completely opposite fan reaction odd. pic.twitter.com/TCWlFynPxO — Lunwi (@TheLunwi) June 7, 2019

This is the petition for @DisneyPlus to make a Fat Thor TV show set during the five year time jump.



Make it about him being a terrible leader of New Asgard and film it mockumentary style like The Office.@ChrisHemsworth is amazing at comedy.



Insant hit.



Who wants to cosign? pic.twitter.com/A2cGEzXeEA — MT (@MasterTainment) April 27, 2020

All about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi in the leading roles, Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel to the much-loved film, Thor: Ragnarok. The upcoming movie will be the fourth movie to be released in the Thor saga. Directed by Taika Waititi, the much-anticipated film is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Expected to release in 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in prominent roles.

About Extraction

Actor Chris Hemsworth was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Extraction. Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction hit the streaming platform on April 24, 2020. If the reports are to be believed, a sequel of Extraction is on cards.

